- Atlanta police are asking for help finding a missing 84-year-old woman with dementia.

Elizabeth Burroughs was reported missing by her family Friday. They said she was last seen about 11:30 a.m. at Greenbriar Mall.

She was driving a black 2015 Kia Forte with Georgia tag TMU 041. Burroughs was wearing a white shirt and blue jogging pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.