- The Atlanta Police Department dropped charges against the woman who had a Taser used on her and was punched by one of its officers.

Monday, Maggie Thomas learned that the disorderly conduct charges against her have been dismissed.

The charges stem from a May 1 encounter between Thomas and an Atlanta police officer that her neighbor captured on video.

It began with the officer questioning Thomas but then, it turned physical.

She says she a Taser was used on her three times and she was punched as her 4-year-old daughter watched.

FOX 5 News spoke to Thomas Monday after she sat down with Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields and found out the charges were dropped.

The Atlanta Police Department declined to comment other than to say the officer has been placed on administrative duty.

