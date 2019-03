- The mayor of Atlanta says those backing a state takeover of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are causing uncertainty that could harm the facility financially.

Keisha Lance Bottoms and the City Council oversee the airport which has billions of dollars committed for projects. Those commitments are funded through bonds.

"There have already been some questions raised about our bonds, what happens with any refinancing," Bottoms said. "We don't need any uncertainty."

A change to the negative in the city's bond ratings costs money.

Bottoms says she hopes the state management idea will not pick up any more steam. Last week, the state Senate gave the green light. She's hoping it will be shelved when the state House of Representatives takes a look.

The mayor also raised a skeptical eye at something else that happened last week. The U.S. attorney announced the indictment of an airport vendor the same day the state Senate debated the airport change.

Bottoms said isolated ethical or criminal allegations does not require a "well-run" airport to be overhauled.

"There must be a double standard, because when the state has ethical challenges in one of its departments, no one is calling for changing the structure of that department," she said,