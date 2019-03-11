< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fatlanta-mayor-accuses-state-senate-of-double-standard-in-airport-takeover-bid width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - The mayor of Atlanta says those backing a state takeover of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are causing uncertainty that could harm the facility financially.

Keisha Lance Bottoms and the City Council oversee the airport which has billions of dollars committed for projects. Those commitments are funded through bonds.</p><p>"There have already been some questions raised about our bonds, what happens with any refinancing," Bottoms said. "We don't need any uncertainty."</p><p>A change to the negative in the city's bond ratings costs money.</p><p>Bottoms says she hopes the state management idea will not pick up any more steam. Last week, the state Senate gave the green light. She's hoping it will be shelved when the state House of Representatives takes a look.</p><p>The mayor also raised a skeptical eye at something else that happened last week. 