- Multiple police departments in Clayton County are on the hunt for two armed carjackers who stole a woman's car Tuesday night.

Morrow Police were alerted that two men with guns held a woman up just outside an Xfinity store in Morrow, demanding her car.

The woman handed over her keys, and the men took off. They didn't get far, crashing the car just down the road at a Chevron station at Mount Zion Road and Mount Zion Parkway.

"The vehicle was located here," Morrow Police Department Sergeant Willis Skelton said "No occupants were observed leaving the vehicle."

However, surveillance cameras did catch one of the suspects escaping with a distinct injury.

"Two younger black males both wearing white T-shirts and blue jeans," said Skelton. "One of the males had a black backpack on. The one carrying the black backpack had a leg injury because he was observed limping away from the vehicle on the surveillance camera at the gas station."

Clayton County Police used their K-9 units and helicopter to locate the men, but they're still on the run.

Luckily, the woman who had her car stolen was not hurt.