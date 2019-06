- Atlanta Police are searching for a missing 8-year old child. Imani Colvin was last seen around 8:00 p.m. Thursday night in the area of Perkerson Park. Police say she was wearing a pink shirt and dark blue jeans with black long braids. Officer say she weighs around 65 pounds and stand about 4 feet tall.

Perkerson Park is located south of Deckner Avenue SW and between Metropolitan Parkway and Sylvan Road, just to the west of the Downtown Connector.

If you have any information about the missing child, your are asked to call police.

Stay with FOX5 and Good Day Atlanta for updates on this developing story.