- Hundreds of American flags stolen and then tossed in the trash in Druid Hills.

Each year, the Druid Hills Civic Association places flags along the Fourth of July Parade route.

But this year, someone swiped the patriotic symbols and discarded them in nearby bushes, gutters, and garbage cans.

One neighbor's home security cameras captured two people pulling up the flags late Sunday night.

The president of the civic association spent Tuesday replacing all of the stolen flags.