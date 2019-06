- The deputy director of Alpharetta's Public Safety Department will not face criminal charges over accusations of being involved in a pornographic text group.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Wes McCall and several others in the Pleasant Manor Estates Homeowners' Association were part of a circle accused of texting each other doctored pornographic pictures of neighbors.

Several of the neighbors told FOX 5 the images were taken from their social media accounts, edited, and passed along via text message.

The sheriff's office says no charges will be filed against anyone at this time.

McCall, who is also the newest member of the Forsyth County School Board, has been placed on administrative leave.

