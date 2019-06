- Shocking allegations against the Deputy Director of Alpharetta’s Public Safety Department, Wes McCall.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, McCall and several others in his homeowners Association were part of a circle accused of texting each other doctored pornographic pictures of neighbors.

FOX 5’s George Franco looked at one of the photos.

“That’s your neighbor and then that’s somebody else’s body of a naked man and then there’s another man back behind him,” said Franco as he saw a photograph shown to him by a woman who did not want to be identified.

The picture is too graphic to show on television but the woman told FOX 5 News she reported the doctored image of her neighbor to authorities after she told him he was the subject.

“They look at you with this look of unbelief and you know pure shock,” she said.

According to the report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, criminal violations may have ranged from unlawful surveillance, computer theft, trespassing, invasion of privacy, terroristic threats and pornography.

“They took several images from my Facebook page where they used my head and placed them on lewd and pornographic images,” said a man who didn’t want to give his name.

The two people who spoke to FOX 5 News said they told investigators several images had been taken from social media accounts and morphed onto other images and then passed around digitally by text.

According to the sheriff’s office report, the activity involved several members of the Pleasant Manor Estates Homeowners’ association including deputy director of Alpharetta’s Public Safety Division Wes McCall.

No answer at McCall’s home but in a statement, McCall said “I am cooperating with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office who investigating allegations made against a group of people that includes me. I am unable to comment until the investigation has been concluded.”

McCall is second in command over public safety which oversees police, fire, and 911 in Alpharetta.

“Wes McCall specifically in his position should be setting the example and leading his department. I don’t think this is the actions or deeds that the city of Alpharetta wants as an example,” said the male victim.

McCall is also the newest member of the Forsyth County School Board.

“I just think it’s a shame he didn’t take that responsibility seriously enough to be a part of that group and say hey guys you’re crossing the line,” said the female victim.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said it’s Criminal Investigations Division has begun an investigation into the complaints.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The findings will be available upon completion of the investigation.