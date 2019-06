- A man accused of conning a woman he met on a dating site out of thousands of dollars will appear in court on Wednesday.

Investigators say John Martin Hill met a Gwinnett County woman on Match.com and convinced her that they were in love, swindling her out of $80,000 just a week later.

Officials think Hill ran similar scams on women in Maryland, Virginia, and other states. They said he has changed his name several times in the past three years.

He was arrested in late May in Franklin, Tennessee, on a fugitive warrant.

Hill is set to make his first appearance in a Gwinnett County courtroom at 1:30 p.m.