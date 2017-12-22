3 dead after armed robbery attempt in College Park

- Police said three people were shot and killed during an armed robbery attempt at a liquor store in the city of College Park.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the Old National Liquor Store in the 5000 block of Old National Highway just north of Godby Road inside the College Park city limits. College Park Police said one man entered the business armed with handguns. Investigators said they ordered all the customers to the ground.

“We had one gentleman come in who attempted to rob the liquor store, produce a handgun, and asked all the patrons to get on the ground, began to rob them," said Major Lance Patterson, College Park Police Department.

Patterson said the store owner emerged from the rear of the store and produced a gun himself, setting off a shootout.

"As a result of the shootout, the perpetrator was shot and killed," he said. "Unfortunately, the store owner was shot and killed, and we have an employee of the liquor store who was shot as well,”

Police said 55-year-old store owner Tea Mo was found dead behind the counter. The employee, 35-year-old Mashona Roberts, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

The suspect in the robbery has been identified as 19-year old Brandon Doe from Sparks, Ga.