- Three West Forsyth High School students were charged after they allegedly vandalized a high school practice field.

Authorities have charged 17-year-old Ryan Dickerson, 18-year-old Michael Wilkie and 17-year-old Keegan Parris with reckless driving and criminal damage to property.

Fulton County Schools released video earlier this week showing the damage. It also shows the students doing donuts on the practice field at Roswell High School.

School officials aren't sure the exact cost of the damage but the video the district shared with FOX 5 shows the vandalism was extensive.

The two schools' football teams were scheduled to play Friday until the weather forced officials to cancel the game.

