- It looks like the two men charged in connection to the murder of a South Georgia beauty queen and teacher will soon go to trial.

Friday, a judge denied a request Ryan Duke's trial be delayed.

That means it will begin April 1 and will last about a month with jury selection.

Prosecutors have charged Duke with killing Tara Grinstead who disappeared 13 years ago in Ocilla.

The man accused of helping him hide the body, Bo Dukes, will go on trial much sooner.

His date is set for March 18.

