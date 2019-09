- Police in Gwinnett County said they have identified a suspect in connection to what detectives are calling a drug-related murder at a hotel. Police said they have also arrested another suspect in the case.

Police said they are searching for Julio Perez- Duran. The 24-year-old man has two active warrants for murder and armed robbery.

Friday, police said they arrested Rodrigo Pinon Lopez and charged him with felony murder and armed robbery.

RELATED: Police search for 2 men wanted in murder at Gwinnett County hotel

This all stems from a deadly shooting at the InTown Suites on Steve Reynolds Blvd. on Aug. 29. Police said they found the body of Ivan Pastor-Vital, who died from apparent gunshot wounds, in a room on the third floor just after 9 p.m.

Investigators said hotel surveillance video showed four people leaving the room where the shooting took place. Police said in addition to the aforementioned suspects and two others and their children on the video have been identified but their whereabouts is not known.

Geraldy Gomez, 24, has an active warrant for drug possession and Jonathan Gonzalez, 26, has a prior misdemeanor warrant for probation violation on a traffic offense.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

RELATED: Police: Man, woman and 2 kids flee murder scene