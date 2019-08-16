< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Georgia officials confirm first West Nile infection of 2019 a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_424250174_424249654_168621";this.videosJson='[{"id":"424249654","video":"595699","title":"First%202019%20confirmed%20case%20of%20West%20Nile%20in%20humans%20in%20Georgia","caption":"First%202019%20confirmed%20case%20of%20West%20Nile%20in%20humans%20in%20Georgia","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F16%2FFirst_2019_confirmed_case_of_West_Nile_i_0_7599105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F16%2FFirst_2019_confirmed_case_of_West_Nile_in_humans_595699_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660610856%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DCdU3IENLA9NyFIZeAYHsebjsiN0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Fgeorgia-officials-confirm-first-west-nile-infection-of-2019-1"}},"createDate":"Aug 16 2019 08:47PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424250174_424249654_168621",video:"595699",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/First_2019_confirmed_case_of_West_Nile_i_0_7599105_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"First%25202019%2520confirmed%2520case%2520of%2520West%2520Nile%2520in%2520humans%2520in%2520Georgia",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/16/First_2019_confirmed_case_of_West_Nile_in_humans_595699_1800.mp4?Expires=1660610856&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=CdU3IENLA9NyFIZeAYHsebjsiN0",eventLabel:"First%202019%20confirmed%20case%20of%20West%20Nile%20in%20humans%20in%20Georgia-424249654",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Fgeorgia-officials-confirm-first-west-nile-infection-of-2019-1"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Aug 16 2019 08:51PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 16 2019 08:47PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/First_2019_confirmed_case_of_West_Nile_i_0_7599105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/First_2019_confirmed_case_of_West_Nile_i_0_7599105_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/First_2019_confirmed_case_of_West_Nile_i_0_7599105_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/First_2019_confirmed_case_of_West_Nile_i_0_7599105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/First_2019_confirmed_case_of_West_Nile_i_0_7599105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424250174-424249639" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/First_2019_confirmed_case_of_West_Nile_i_0_7599105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/First_2019_confirmed_case_of_West_Nile_i_0_7599105_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/First_2019_confirmed_case_of_West_Nile_i_0_7599105_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/First_2019_confirmed_case_of_West_Nile_i_0_7599105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/First_2019_confirmed_case_of_West_Nile_i_0_7599105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> CAMILLA, Ga. (AP)</strong> - Health officials say an elderly man in southwest Georgia has been hospitalized with West Nile virus in the state's first confirmed human infection of 2019.</p><p>WALB-TV reports the man lives in Mitchell County. Epidemiologist Jaqueline Jenkins of Georgia's Southwest Health District says the hospitalized man also has underlying health conditions.</p><p>Georgia Department of Public Health spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said Friday it's the first human case of West Nile confirmed statewide this year. She says 36 West Nile infections and two deaths were reported in Georgia last year.</p><p>West Nile virus is passed to humans by infected mosquitoes. Most people infected show no symptoms, while others suffer headaches, fever and fatigue. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405009" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/woman-who-thought-she-was-having-kidney-stone-pain-unexpectedly-gives-birth-to-triplets" title="Woman who thought she was having kidney stone pain unexpectedly gives birth to triplets" data-articleId="424252817" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Woman_who_thought_she_was_having_kidney__0_7598950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Woman_who_thought_she_was_having_kidney__0_7598950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Woman_who_thought_she_was_having_kidney__0_7598950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Woman_who_thought_she_was_having_kidney__0_7598950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Woman_who_thought_she_was_having_kidney__0_7598950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A woman from South Dakota thought she was being rushed to the hospital for kidney stones, but was told by doctors when she arrived that she was actually going into labor with triplets." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman who thought she was having kidney stone pain unexpectedly gives birth to triplets</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 08:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 09:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman from South Dakota thought she was being rushed to the hospital for kidney stones, but was told by doctors when she arrived that she was actually going into labor with triplets.</p><p>According to KSFY , Dannette Giltz was in shock when doctors told her she was about to give birth to three new babies that ended up all being born within four minutes, each weighing at about four pounds, on Aug. 10.</p><p>"I started getting pains, I figured it was kidney stones because I've went through them before," Dannette Giltz told KSFY.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/rabies-alert-issued-for-northeast-georgia-county" title="Rabies alert issued for northeast Georgia county" data-articleId="424226450" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/White_County_rabies_alert_0_7599030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/White_County_rabies_alert_0_7599030_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/White_County_rabies_alert_0_7599030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/White_County_rabies_alert_0_7599030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/White_County_rabies_alert_0_7599030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="White County rabies alert" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rabies alert issued for northeast Georgia county</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 08:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A rabies alert has been issued for portions of White County in northeast Georgia.</p><p>Officials said a skunk was found along Paradise Valley Road which has since tested positive for rabies.</p><p>It is the first confirmed case of a rabies in White County this year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/healthy-breakfast-items-for-kids-with-jennifer-hnat" title="Healthy breakfast items for kids with Jennifer Hnat" data-articleId="424157757" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Tips_for_making_a_balanced_breakfast_for_0_7597836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Tips_for_making_a_balanced_breakfast_for_0_7597836_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Tips_for_making_a_balanced_breakfast_for_0_7597836_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Tips_for_making_a_balanced_breakfast_for_0_7597836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Tips_for_making_a_balanced_breakfast_for_0_7597836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tips for making a balanced breakfast for kids during the school year" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Healthy breakfast items for kids with Jennifer Hnat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 01:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 04:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For working parents, creating a healthy breakfast in the morning can feel like additional stress.</p><p>But we're taking back control of breakfast with stress-free strategies for a balanced meal to start the school day.</p><p>Registered dietitian nutritionist Jennifer Hnat stops by Good Day Atlanta with ideas for creating a well-balanced breakfast for children. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/loved-ones-hold-memorial-for-quadruple-shooting-victim"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20QUADRUPLE%20SHOOTING%20VICTIM%20MEMORIAL%2010P%20_00.00.11.27_1566013272117.png_7599423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P QUADRUPLE SHOOTING VICTIM MEMORIAL 10P _00.00.11.27_1566013272117.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Loved ones hold memorial for quadruple shooting victim</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/atlanta-police-frustrated-after-documented-gang-member-arrested-released-after-1-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20TEEN%20CRIMINAL%20APD%20FRUSTRATION%2010P%20_00.01.43.09_1566011718113.png_7599380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P TEEN CRIMINAL APD FRUSTRATION 10P _00.01.43.09_1566011718113.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Atlanta Police frustrated after documented gang member arrested, released after 1 day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_20190816180543"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-claims-she-paid-for-a-goldendoodle-but-never-received-the-dog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20GOLDEN%20DOODLE%20PUPPY%20SCAM%2010P_00.01.24.10_1566011054111.png_7599369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P GOLDEN DOODLE PUPPY SCAM 10P_00.01.24.10_1566011054111.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman claims she paid for a id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/bellinger-muncy-turner-hrs-power-dodgers-past-braves-8-3" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bellinger, Muncy, Turner HRs power Dodgers past Braves 8-3</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/atlanta-police-frustrated-after-documented-gang-member-arrested-released-after-1-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20TEEN%20CRIMINAL%20APD%20FRUSTRATION%2010P%20_00.01.43.09_1566011718113.png_7599380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20TEEN%20CRIMINAL%20APD%20FRUSTRATION%2010P%20_00.01.43.09_1566011718113.png_7599380_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20TEEN%20CRIMINAL%20APD%20FRUSTRATION%2010P%20_00.01.43.09_1566011718113.png_7599380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20TEEN%20CRIMINAL%20APD%20FRUSTRATION%2010P%20_00.01.43.09_1566011718113.png_7599380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20TEEN%20CRIMINAL%20APD%20FRUSTRATION%2010P%20_00.01.43.09_1566011718113.png_7599380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Atlanta Police frustrated after documented gang member arrested, released after 1 day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-claims-she-paid-for-a-goldendoodle-but-never-received-the-dog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20GOLDEN%20DOODLE%20PUPPY%20SCAM%2010P_00.01.24.10_1566011054111.png_7599369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20GOLDEN%20DOODLE%20PUPPY%20SCAM%2010P_00.01.24.10_1566011054111.png_7599369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20GOLDEN%20DOODLE%20PUPPY%20SCAM%2010P_00.01.24.10_1566011054111.png_7599369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20GOLDEN%20DOODLE%20PUPPY%20SCAM%2010P_00.01.24.10_1566011054111.png_7599369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20GOLDEN%20DOODLE%20PUPPY%20SCAM%2010P_00.01.24.10_1566011054111.png_7599369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman claims she paid for a goldendoodle but never received the dog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dog-missing-after-car-was-stolen-now-returned" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/V%20DOG%20STOLEN%20FROM%20PARKED%20CAR%205P_00.00.37.29_1565909203126.png_7595851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/V%20DOG%20STOLEN%20FROM%20PARKED%20CAR%205P_00.00.37.29_1565909203126.png_7595851_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/V%20DOG%20STOLEN%20FROM%20PARKED%20CAR%205P_00.00.37.29_1565909203126.png_7595851_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/V%20DOG%20STOLEN%20FROM%20PARKED%20CAR%205P_00.00.37.29_1565909203126.png_7595851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/V%20DOG%20STOLEN%20FROM%20PARKED%20CAR%205P_00.00.37.29_1565909203126.png_7595851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dog missing after car was stolen, now returned</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 