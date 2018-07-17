< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes found in DeKalb County Posted Jul 29 2019 04:42PM EDT
Updated Jul 29 2019 09:48PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420951279-347184998"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/17/Mosquito_1531851194249_5803417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/17/Mosquito_1531851194249_5803417_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/17/Mosquito_1531851194249_5803417_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/17/Mosquito_1531851194249_5803417_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/17/Mosquito_1531851194249_5803417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420951279-347184998" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/17/Mosquito_1531851194249_5803417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/17/Mosquito_1531851194249_5803417_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/17/Mosquito_1531851194249_5803417_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/17/Mosquito_1531851194249_5803417_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/17/Mosquito_1531851194249_5803417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/first-west-nile-virus-positive-mosquitos-found-in-dekalb-county">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 04:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 09:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420951279" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DECATUR, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - DeKalb County health officials say they have trapped West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes at multiple locations throughout the county.</p><p>According to officials, mosquitoes carrying the virus have been found at 11 locations. These are the first West Nile-positive mosquitoes in 2019.</p><p>Officials are planning door-to-door visits in the infected area to help residents eliminate the insect's breeding locations. More Health Stories

Summer camp helps kids with disabilities learn to ride bikes
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Jul 29 2019 10:29AM EDT
Updated Jul 29 2019 06:20PM EDT
For many kids, mastering how to ride a bike is part of growing up. 
You wobble. 
Sometimes, you fall.

Health officials: 11 confirmed cases, 55 probable cases of Legionnaires' disease at Atlanta hotel
By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 29 2019 03:45PM EDT
Updated Jul 29 2019 08:57PM EDT
State and county health officials have started a second round of environmental testing Monday at a downtown Atlanta hotel after a suspected Legionella outbreak
The Sheraton Atlanta Hotel has been closed since July 14 when the first cases of Legionnaires' disease were confirmed. As of Monday, there have been 11 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease and 55 probable cases. There have been no deaths associated with this outbreak.
Probable cases are people who stayed at the hotel between June 12 and July 15 and have exhibited symptoms, especially those with a severe illness like pneumonia. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Camp_helps_kids_with_disabilities_learn__0_7557877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Camp_helps_kids_with_disabilities_learn__0_7557877_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Camp_helps_kids_with_disabilities_learn__0_7557877_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Camp_helps_kids_with_disabilities_learn__0_7557877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Camp_helps_kids_with_disabilities_learn__0_7557877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Camp helps kids with disabilities learn to ride" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Summer camp helps kids with disabilities learn to ride bikes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 10:29AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 06:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For many kids, mastering how to ride a bike is part of growing up. </p><p>You wobble. </p><p>Sometimes, you fall.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/health-officials-11-confirmed-cases-55-probable-cases-of-legionnaires-disease-at-downtown-hotel" title="Health officials: 11 confirmed cases, 55 probable cases of Legionnaires' disease at Atlanta hotel" data-articleId="420924120" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/New_information_about_Legionnaire_s_outb_0_7558010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/New_information_about_Legionnaire_s_outb_0_7558010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/New_information_about_Legionnaire_s_outb_0_7558010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/New_information_about_Legionnaire_s_outb_0_7558010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/New_information_about_Legionnaire_s_outb_0_7558010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New information about Legionnaire's outbreak" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Health officials: 11 confirmed cases, 55 probable cases of Legionnaires' disease at Atlanta hotel</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 03:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 08:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>State and county health officials have started a second round of environmental testing Monday at a downtown Atlanta hotel after a suspected Legionella outbreak</p><p>The Sheraton Atlanta Hotel has been closed since July 14 when the first cases of Legionnaires’ disease were confirmed. As of Monday, there have been 11 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease and 55 probable cases. There have been no deaths associated with this outbreak.</p><p>Probable cases are people who stayed at the hotel between June 12 and July 15 and have exhibited symptoms, especially those with a severe illness like pneumonia. Because of the time it takes to test each individual, it could take weeks to know for sure the full extent of the outbreak.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/english-girl-16-suffers-horrific-sunburn-on-back-after-snorkeling-in-cuba" title="English girl, 16, suffers horrific sunburn on back after snorkeling in Cuba" data-articleId="420979063" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/28/Maisie%20Squires_sunburn%202_072819_1564331909954.jpg_7554651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/28/Maisie%20Squires_sunburn%202_072819_1564331909954.jpg_7554651_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/28/Maisie%20Squires_sunburn%202_072819_1564331909954.jpg_7554651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/28/Maisie%20Squires_sunburn%202_072819_1564331909954.jpg_7554651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/28/Maisie%20Squires_sunburn%202_072819_1564331909954.jpg_7554651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy of Maisie Squires" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>English girl, 16, suffers horrific sunburn on back after snorkeling in Cuba</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 12:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 06:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WARNING: Graphic image below.</p><p>A 16-year-old girl from England who suffered a horrific sunburn on her back while vacationing in Cuba this week has since taken to Facebook to warn others of the summer sun’s dangers.</p><p>Maisie Squires, of Leeds, told Fox News Saturday that she was enjoying a snorkeling excursion near the end of her family’s two-week trip to Cuba when the terrible sunburn struck.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 