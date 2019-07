- DeKalb County health officials say they have trapped West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes at multiple locations throughout the county.

According to officials, mosquitoes carrying the virus have been found at 11 locations. These are the first West Nile-positive mosquitoes in 2019.

Officials are planning door-to-door visits in the infected area to help residents eliminate the insect's breeding locations. They suggest eliminating standing water, trimming tall grass, and making sure that you're wearing insect repellent.

So far there have been no cases of West Nile infection confirmed in DeKalb County.

Last year, one woman died from the virus in the county.