- Protesters were out front of the main office of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

The group is part of the chronic pain advocacy group which call themselves the Chronic Pain Warriors Unite for Our Right to Pain Management. They disagree with CDC’s guidelines that crackdown on doctors who prescribe prescription pain medication.

The group argues that millions of Americans who actually suffer from chronic pain are forced to suffer because of the CDC Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain.

The guidelines were last revised last summer and were an effort to limit opioid addition. However, the CDC admitted this past spring that the practice and policies attributed to the guidelines were inconsistent.

The group was organized by an Indianapolis woman and raised awareness through Facebook and other social media.