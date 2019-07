A new non-profit is stopping perfectly good food from going to waste by delivering it to families in need. The Online Food Pantry delivers overstocked and other extra items from grocery stores, restaurants and businesses to those nearby who don't know where their next meal is coming from. It makes donating easy and stops hundreds of pounds of food from getting thrown away.

Each week, the non-profit's founder Frederick West loads up his truck with fresh groceries and delivers them directly to families in need. The food he delivers is not expired, but for some reason was going to be thrown away. Eliminating food waste is something West said he's passionate about.

"You're throwing away all this food while people are starving, hungry on the streets, so something has to be done," said West.

The Online Food Pantry caters to families in need of food, but anyone in the community can order from the website, regardless of need.

West says delivering the food is the key, and a lesson he learned the hard way.

"Years ago, I found myself needing a pantry, and I had to scrape up funds to get to the pantry," said West. "It was a little embarrassing for me at the time because it exposed me. You had to do so much just to get some food," said West.

West said he never wants families to feel that shame and the helplessness he experienced.

Customers can place a weekly order and select the items on the website they'd like to have delivered, and it's all free.

The pantry also accepts donations of dog and cat food, so that is available to customers as well.

The organization is looking for donors and volunteers, so if you'd like to get involved, click HERE.

If you'd like to order food, click HERE.

You can also call (678) 310-7501 for help.