The Online Food Pantry stops food waste by delivering food to those in need By Alexa Liacko
Posted Jul 13 2019 08:20AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 17 2019 06:31AM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 06:32AM EDT <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/The_Online_Food_Pantry_delivers_goods_to_0_7528399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/The_Online_Food_Pantry_delivers_goods_to_0_7528399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/The_Online_Food_Pantry_delivers_goods_to_0_7528399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/The_Online_Food_Pantry_delivers_goods_to_0_7528399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/The_Online_Food_Pantry_delivers_goods_to_0_7528399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417938160-418624468" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/The_Online_Food_Pantry_delivers_goods_to_0_7528399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/The_Online_Food_Pantry_delivers_goods_to_0_7528399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/The_Online_Food_Pantry_delivers_goods_to_0_7528399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/The_Online_Food_Pantry_delivers_goods_to_0_7528399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, A new non-profit is stopping perfectly good food from going to waste by delivering it to families in need. The Online Food Pantry delivers overstocked and other extra items from grocery stores, restaurants and businesses to those nearby who don't know where their next meal is coming from. It makes donating easy and stops hundreds of pounds of food from getting thrown away. </p><p>Each week, the non-profit's founder Frederick West loads up his truck with fresh groceries and delivers them directly to families in need. The food he delivers is not expired, but for some reason was going to be thrown away. Eliminating food waste is something West said he's passionate about.</p><p>"You're throwing away all this food while people are starving, hungry on the streets, so something has to be done," said West.</p><p><a href="https://www.facebook.com/theonlinefoodpantry/">The Online Food Pantry</a> caters to families in need of food, but anyone in the community can order from the website, regardless of need.</p><p>West says delivering the food is the key, and a lesson he learned the hard way.</p><p>"Years ago, I found myself needing a pantry, and I had to scrape up funds to get to the pantry," said West. "It was a little embarrassing for me at the time because it exposed me. Casting Call: July 17, 2019
By Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jul 17 2019 06:16AM EDT
Check out the Good Day Atlanta Casting Call for the week of June 5, 2019. Mark Owens of Star 94 talks day two of Amazon Prime Day
By Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jul 16 2019 02:05PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 03:28PM EDT
It's day two of Amazon Prime Day, and many shoppers have been snagging online deals.
The deals are like Black Friday in July, you'll fill your cart with stuff you need, and things you don't.
Star 94's Mark Owens checked in with Katie, to discuss the different deals, and the different retailers who are getting in on the fun. Nonprofit Hosea Helps putting on a Back to School Jamboree
By Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jul 16 2019 01:52PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 01:56PM EDT
It's hard to believe, but kids are heading back to the classroom in just a few weeks. To assist kids of all ages get ready for school, Hosea Helps is celebrating their 14th year giving supplies away to students at their Back To School Jamboree.
Elisabeth Omilami, the CEO of Hosea Helps, joined Alyse Eady on Good Day Atlanta to talk about the details.
For more information on Hosea Helps Back To School Jamboree is on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center. 