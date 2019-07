- Just because you’re a kid doesn’t mean you can’t be a knight in shining armor — and right now, Medieval Times is looking for brave young souls who can help protect our very own Atlanta Castle.

The Good Day feature team spent the morning at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament’s Atlanta Castle (that’s the one in Lawrenceville at Sugarloaf Mills, of course), learning more about this summer’s Junior Knight Training.

Here’s how it works — from now until July 28th, kids between the ages of five and 12 can participate in live weapons demonstrations and other interactive lessons with the famed Medieval Times knights. And the best part, it’s free with admission!

The Junior Knight Training happens Sundays (July 14, 21, and 28) on a first-come, first-serve basis — doors open 90 minutes before showtime, and the training starts an hour before the show.

And just in case you’ve never been, Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament is a dinner-and-show attraction that transports visitors back into the days of Queens, Kings, thrones, and knights jousting on horseback.

Created in Spain in 1977, Medieval Times now boasts ten locations (or, castles) in North America. The company recently made history by launching its first female-led show, headed by Queen Doña Maria Isabella here in Atlanta.

We couldn’t wait to see how the Junior Knight Training works — so we spent the morning at the Atlanta Castle with some young people, who jumped right into their training and seemed to have no problems picking up the skills needed to defend the kingdom!

Click the video player above to see more!