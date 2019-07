On the list of Atlanta’s best viewing spots for fireworks, The Roof at Ponce City Market has to be toward the very (literal) top. And good news — even though Ponce City Market’s annual Fourth of July Rooftop Bash is invite-only…you’re invited!

The Roof at Ponce City Market ’s annual Fourth of July Bash is happening this Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., with all four of the rooftop’s venues — Skyline Park , Nine Mile Station , RFD Social , and Rooftop Terrace — joining forces to host an Independence Day celebration of live music, games, cocktails, and barbecue.

And what about fireworks, you ask? Ponce City Market is teaming up with the Old Fourth Ward for “Fireworks in Fourth Ward” — and The Roof will be the prime spot to watch the colorful display in the night sky.