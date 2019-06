- Keith David is a three-time Emmy winning actor known for his voice-over work as well as his countless roles in movies and on TV. Soon, you'll be seeing him in the movie "21 Bridges" with Chadwick Boseman.

David stopped by Good Day Atlanta to join Alyse Eady on set and talk about all his new projects including a show right here in Atlanta.

David will be at The Velvet Note in Alpharetta Saturday and Sunday. Click here for more information on the show.