Good Day Atlanta viewer information Sept. 11, 2019 Good Day Atlanta viewer information Sept. 11, 2019 data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428321605.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428321605");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428321605-415253224"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428321605-415253224" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By FOX 5 News
Posted Sep 11 2019 10:26AM EDT
Updated Sep 11 2019 04:36PM EDT Hall of Fame</a> this morning for the first-ever Atlanta Meal Pack for 9/11 Day. The goal? To put together hundreds of thousands of non-perishable meals for food-insecure people here in Metro Atlanta. </p> <p>Co-hosted by <a href="https://www.handsonatlanta.org/">Hands on Atlanta</a>, the <a href="https://acfb.org/">Atlanta Community Food Bank</a>, and the non-profit <a href="https://www.911day.org/">9/11 Day</a>, organizers say the effort is a chance to bring light to such a dark day in history. </p> <p>There are also several other similar events happening across the country (in cities including New York, Chicago, and San Francisco), leading to an estimated three million meals for families and individuals in need.</p> <p>The Good Day Feature team were there as volunteers arrived at the College Football Hall of Fame and began packing meals</p> <p><strong>"Divorce Court's" Judge Lynn Toler visits the Good Day studio:</strong></p> <p>"Divorce Court" is in its 21st seasons and is still serving up the drama.</p> <p>As the face behind the longest-running court show on television, class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Good Day" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404985" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Day Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/jarad-j-talks-latest-antonio-brown-sexual-assault-allegations" title="Jarad J talks Antonio Brown sexual assault allegations" data-articleId="428356535" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Jarard_J_talks_about_Antonio_Brown_alleg_0_7651301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Jarard_J_talks_about_Antonio_Brown_alleg_0_7651301_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Jarard_J_talks_about_Antonio_Brown_alleg_0_7651301_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Jarard_J_talks_about_Antonio_Brown_alleg_0_7651301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Jarard_J_talks_about_Antonio_Brown_alleg_0_7651301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jarard J talks about Antonio Brown allegations" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jarad J talks Antonio Brown sexual assault allegations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 02:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 04:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Antonio Brown is back in the news, but this time it's not football related. The Patriots receiver is accused of sexual assault, against a woman who attended college with him. She's accusing Brown of rape and two instances of sexual assault. Brown claims the encounters were all consensual.</p><p>The victim has claimed to have attempted suicide and says she has other issues due to the alleged incidents.</p><p>Jarad J talks about the timing of the allegations being brought to the forefront and wants folks to understand that this is still a sensitive topic. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/judge-lynn-toler-visits-good-day-atlanta-to-discuss-her-new-book-and-tv-show-divorce-court-" title="Judge Lynn Toler visits Good Day Atlanta to discuss her new book and TV show 'Divorce Court'" data-articleId="428353790" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Judge_Lynn_Toler_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlan_0_7651269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Judge_Lynn_Toler_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlan_0_7651269_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Judge_Lynn_Toler_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlan_0_7651269_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Judge_Lynn_Toler_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlan_0_7651269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Judge_Lynn_Toler_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlan_0_7651269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Judge Lynn Toler stops by Good Day Atlanta" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge Lynn Toler visits Good Day Atlanta to discuss her new book and TV show 'Divorce Court'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 02:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 04:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Judge Lynn Tolver stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about her latest happenings. She's the judge of the longest-running court tv show "Divorce Court." The show is currently in its 21st season. Judge Tolver is also a mentor on she WETV show "Marriage Boot Camp."</p><p>Judge Tolver also talks about her new book she has in the works "Dear Sonali; Letters to the Daughter I Never Had. She describes the book as a bunch of wisdom she has collected over the years. </p><p>You can catch "Divorce Court" on FOX 5 weekdays at 3 & 3:30 p.m. If you'd like to appear on the show you can dial (877) 311-2222 or click here. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/king-and-duke-celebrates-harvest-moon-patio-party-on-gda" title="King and Duke celebrates Harvest Moon Patio Party on GDA" data-articleId="428345163" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/King___Duke_hosts_fall_inspired_Harvest__0_7651130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/King___Duke_hosts_fall_inspired_Harvest__0_7651130_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/King___Duke_hosts_fall_inspired_Harvest__0_7651130_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/King___Duke_hosts_fall_inspired_Harvest__0_7651130_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/King___Duke_hosts_fall_inspired_Harvest__0_7651130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="King & Duke hosts fall-inspired Harvest Moon patio event" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>King and Duke celebrates Harvest Moon Patio Party on GDA</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 01:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 04:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The full, Harvest Moon will be shining brightly this weekend and it's a sure sign that, even if the weather doesn't feel like it, fall really is just around the corner. </p><p>If you are ready to celebrate the transition to a new season, you'll want to check out a special event at King and Duke's this Saturday: their Harvest Moon Patio Party. </p><p>Chef's Damon Wise and Thomas Davis stopped by Good Day Atlanta with a special Baltimore style pit beef recipe that they will be serving up at the party. Featured Videos

Former Morris College building catches fire

Sen. Johnny Isakson's exclusive sit down with FOX 5's Tom Haynes

Owner recalls moment Maserati is stolen at gas station

Police: Officer-involved shooting at DeKalb County gas station 