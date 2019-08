There is nothing more mesmerizing than watching a talented artist “throwing” clay at a potter’s wheel. And let’s be honest — the good ones make it look so easy that we’ve all thought, “Hey…I could do that!”

Well, as the Good Day feature team found out this morning — there’s a big difference between looking easy and being easy!

We spent the morning at A.C. Studios & Cafe in Alpharetta, a ceramics and pottery studio founded by Kim Summers-Dolleh. After studying art on full scholarship at Syracuse University, Kim ended up settling in Alpharetta, working as a nurse. But she missed having a place where she could sit at the wheel and create — not to mention inspiring other people to do the same. So she created A.C. Studios & Cafe, a space where both beginners and experienced artists can (literally) shape their craft through one-on-one coaching, workshops, and even corporate team-building. The Daily Ceramics Pottery Class, for example, costs $45 per day, and includes three pounds of clay and up to three hours of time working with it.