<!-- REGULAR STORY --> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> Casting Call: July 17, 2019 17, 2019"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418624247.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418624247");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418624247-6846601"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418624247-6846601" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG Posted Jul 17 2019 06:16AM EDT style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Check out the Good Day Atlanta Casting Call for the week of June 5, 2019. </p><p>You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page. Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."</p><p>Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.</p> <ul> <li>Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View)</li> <li>Stats (Height, Weight, etc.)</li> <li>Contact info</li> <li>Number of days you're available to work. If you're chosen, someone will call you.</li> </ul> <p>The one thing we can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not. Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for various jobs. That's all.</p><p>Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you.</p><p>Just keep resubmitting yourself. If you're right for a part - believe us - they'll call you.</p><p>If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at <a href="mailto:greghelpsU@gmail.com">greghelpsU@gmail.com</a></p><p>You can find streets closed for filming at the <a href="https://twitter.com/ATLFilmEnt">Atlanta Film Office Twitter</a>. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Extras Casting Atlanta</span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Steel Magnolias” (TV) <u><a href="mailto:ECAtvExtras2019@gmail.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">ECAtvExtras2019@gmail.com</a></u></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <i>(EVERYDAY FOLKS – FRESH FACES) </i></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Townspeople” </span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">18yrs - Older </span></span></u></b> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* SUBMIT<b> 3</b> Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Shoot Date</span></span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">: <b>TBA (Covington & McDonough area)</b></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Put <b>“Townspeople”</b> in subject line.</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Bina Warren Casting </span></u></b><b> </b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b> </b><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Dynamic Families” (New Heartwarming Family TV Series) </span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"> <i><span style="font-size:10.0pt">(NOW CASTING FAMILIES NATIONWIDE)</span></i> <b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif"><span style="color:black"></span></span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Seeking: Families living under unique circumstances, or participate in something really unusual together….<b>EXAMPLES INCLUDE</b>.</span></span><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif"></span></span><br /> <span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Living on a Farm….Raising a Child w/a Disability </span><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif"></span></span><br /> <span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Have an Incarcerated Relative...Running a Restaurant….R U from a Foreign Country?</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Live in a Tiny House, RV, or Boat….A Blended Family….Extended Family </span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Have Survived a Natural Disaster…Grandparents are the Primary Caregiver(s)</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Having a Famous Parent or Family Member </span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>SUBMIT: </b>Name, Contact Info & Email….along with <b>2</b> Current Photos of Your Family</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <b>Also Include: </b>A little information on your families unique circumstances</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* If interested, submit the info above to: </span></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:blue"><a href="mailto:binawarren@gmail.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline" target="_blank">binawarren@gmail.com</a></span></span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Casting TaylorMade</span></u></b><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> “Richard Jewell” <i>(Clint Eastwood Film)</i> </span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“OPEN CASTING CALL”</span></b> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* BIG <span style="color:black"><a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.google.com_search-3Fclient-3Dfirefox-2Db-2D1-2Dd-26channel-3Dcus-26q-3Dcentennial-2Bpark-26spell-3D1-26sa-3DX-26ved-3D0ahUKEwjUqK7DubrjAhVEGM0KHfjTCFgQkeECCCsoAA&d=DwMFaQ&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=BC48lLUmT8GR1DnHGu5Nt03p-zwpHK6RvBhijkIRClg&m=q0fUwiB2igdJP0oCajSTUAN2AtjcAZoLfi0fj5LAGPs&s=a9hsMNKxKicGTNVN12Wyv0okmhtzXf8USI6DGZTD4oA&e=" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline"><span style="color:black">Centennial Park</span></a> scene </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <b>Shoots: July 23<sup>rd</sup> – August 2<sup>nd</sup> </b></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Please visit our Facebook or Website to sign up on ANY of the dates mentioned above:<b> <u><span style="color:blue">CastingTaylorMade.net</span></u></b></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Extras Casting Atlanta</span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Steel Magnolias” (TV) <u><a href="mailto:ECAtvExtras2019@gmail.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">ECAtvExtras2019@gmail.com</a></u></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <i>(REAL BALL PLAYERS) </i></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Males of All Ethnicities who still look like High School “Baseball Players” </span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">18 – 21yrs </span></span></u></b> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* SUBMIT<b> 3</b> Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Shoot Date</span></span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">: <b>TBA (Covington & McDonough area) </b></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Put <b>“HS Ball Player”</b> in subject line.</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">BACA Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Black Lightning” (TV- Season 3) <span style="color:blue"> <u><a href="mailto:Blacklightningextras@gmail.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">Blacklightningextras@gmail.com</a></u></span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <i>(COPS) </i></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Cops/Military </span></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">18 – 25yrs</span></span></u></b> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">*<b> SUBMIT: 3</b> Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Shoot Date</span></span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">: <b>TBA </b></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin-bottom:12.0pt; margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> Put </span><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">“COPS”</span></span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">BACA Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Black Lightning” (TV- Season 3) <span style="color:blue"> <u><a href="mailto:Blacklightningextras@gmail.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">Blacklightningextras@gmail.com</a></u></span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <i>(FRESH FACES) </i></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Younger Adults of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray HS Students. </span></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">18 – 25yrs</span></span></u></b> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">*<b> SUBMIT: 3</b> Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Shoot Date</span></span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">: <b>TBA </b></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin-bottom:12.0pt; margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> Put </span><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">“NEW FACE”</span></span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">BACA Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Black Lightning” (TV- Season 3) <span style="color:blue"> <u><a href="mailto:Blacklightningextras@gmail.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">Blacklightningextras@gmail.com</a></u></span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <i>(RUSSIAN SOLDIES) </i></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Seeking: Caucasian Men to portray Russian soldiers </span></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">18yrs & Older </span></span></u></b><u> </u> <u> </u> <u> </u> <u> </u> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">*<b> SUBMIT: 3</b> Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Shoot Date</span></span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">: <b>TBA </b></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> Put </span><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">“RUSSIAN”</span></span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Casting TaylorMade</span></u></b><b> </b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Richard Jewell” (Film) </span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <i>(Directed By CLINT EASTWOOD)</i></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Seeking Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “COPS”…..<b>(Ongoing Need)</b></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>SUBMIT: </b>Name, Age, Contact Info –<b> 3</b> Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <b>Shoots: TBA</b></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Please visit our website for more info and to submit:<b> <u><span style="color:blue">CastingTaylorMade.net</span></u> </b></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Casting TaylorMade</span></u></b><b> </b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Richard Jewell” (Film) </span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <i>(Directed By CLINT EASTWOOD)</i></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Seeking Classic Vehicles from <b><u>1985 – 1997</u></b>…..<b>(Ongoing Need)</b></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>SUBMIT 3</b> Current Photos (Please Clean Your Car) Name, Age, Contact Info</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <b>Shoots: NOW – AUGUST <sup> </sup> </b></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Please visit our website for more info and to submit:<b> <u><span style="color:blue">CastingTaylorMade.net</span></u></b></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Hylton Casting</span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Teenage Bounty Hunters” (Netflex) </span></b> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Seeking: EXTRAS of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities.<i> </i> </span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">18yrs & Older</span></span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Students Extras <i>(Specifically 18–25yrs)</i></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Country Club Type Extras</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Private School Parents Extras</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* People w/High End Cars </span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Taping in Atlanta: July thru October 2019</span></b> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Info & </span><span style="font-size:10.0pt">how to submit please visit: </span> <b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:blue">Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras</span></span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Hylton Casting</span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (Season 3) </span></b> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Apply now to be a <b><i>PAID</i> </b>Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Shoots: Thur September 2019</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> (All Ethnicities) </span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">18yrs & Older</span></span></u></b><u> </u> <u> </u> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <b><span style="color:black">NOTE</span></b><span style="color:black">: <i>If you’ve previously submitted for Lauren Lake's Paternity Court, Personal Injury Court, or previous episodes of Couples Court with the Cutlers, do not resubmit. Your information is on file and we will reach out to you for the studio audience of this show.</i></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* More info & </span><span style="font-size:10.0pt">how to submit, please visit:</span> <b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:blue"><a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.hyltoncasting.com_audience_&d=DwMFaQ&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=BC48lLUmT8GR1DnHGu5Nt03p-zwpHK6RvBhijkIRClg&m=q0fUwiB2igdJP0oCajSTUAN2AtjcAZoLfi0fj5LAGPs&s=BFNXDkwEfA9KKg-DrXGsdKmqNjzIddK6EAxB9N_zdVc&e=" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline" target="_blank">www.hyltoncasting.com/audience/</a></span></span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Rose Locke Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Lovecraft Country” (TV) <u><span style="color:blue"><a href="mailto:RLCasting@RoseLockeCasting.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">RLCasting@RoseLockeCasting.com</a></span></u></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> (Created: JORDAN PEELE – NEIGHBORS)</span></i></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Seeking: Black Males & Females to portray “Neighbors” </span></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">18yrs & Older</span></span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <i>Must have Period appropriate hair & men should be clean shaven.</i></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Submit</b> 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Also Submit</b> – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info. </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* </span></span><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Shoots:<span style="color:black"> Thursday July 25<sup>th</sup> </span></span></b><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">(Fitting Required – Dates TBD)</span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> Put </span><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">“GOOD NEIGHBOR”</span></span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Rose Locke Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Lovecraft Country” (TV) <u><span style="color:blue"><a href="mailto:RLCasting@RoseLockeCasting.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">RLCasting@RoseLockeCasting.com</a></span></u></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> (Created: JORDAN PEELE – CHEERS)</span></i></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Seeking: Black Males & Females to portray “Bar Patrons” </span></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">18yrs & Older</span></span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <i>Must have Period appropriate hair & men should be clean shaven.</i></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Submit</b> 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Also Submit</b> – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info. </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* </span></span><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Shoots:<span style="color:black"> Friday July 26<sup>th</sup> </span></span></b><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">(Fitting Required – Dates TBD)</span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> Put </span><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">“PROHIBITION”</span></span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line</span></span></span></p><p style="margin-bottom:12.0pt; margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Rose Locke Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Lovecraft Country” (TV) <u><span style="color:blue"><a href="mailto:RLCasting@RoseLockeCasting.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">RLCasting@RoseLockeCasting.com</a></span></u></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> (Created: JORDAN PEELE – BIG BAND)</span></i></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Black Male musicians who play 1940’s & 50’s era “Big Band” & “Club Dance” music. </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Please list your Instrument and Experience // A video of yourself playing is a plus.</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* You’ll be learning a Song – so you must be able to Play and Read Music.</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Submit</b> 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Also Submit</b> – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info. </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* </span></span><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Shoots:<span style="color:black"> Monday August 12<sup>th</sup> </span></span></b><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">(Fitting Required – Dates TBD)</span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> Put </span><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">“Big Noise From Winnetka”</span></span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><strong> </strong></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Destination Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) <u><span style="color:blue"><a href="mailto:DwightExtras@gmail.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">DwightExtras@gmail.com</a></span></u></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black"> <i>(EVERYDAY AVERAGE PEOPLE….</i></span></span><b><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Ongoing Need<span style="color:black">)</span></span></i></b><i> </i></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Everyday Town Folks” </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* SUBMIT<b> 3</b> Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone. </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Also Include</b>: Name / Age / Height / Weight /</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> Put </span><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">“TOWN”</span></span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line </span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Destination Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) <u><span style="color:blue"><a href="mailto:DwightExtras@gmail.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">DwightExtras@gmail.com</a></span></u></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black"> <i>(MEDIEVAL….</i></span></span><b><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Ongoing Need<span style="color:black">)</span></span></i></b><i> </i></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Medieval Friends” </span></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">18yrs - Older </span></span></u></b> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>MUST have Medieval Attire</b> <i>(Additional rate for talent with costumes)</i></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* SUBMIT<b> 3</b> Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone. </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Also Include</b>: Name / Age / Height / Weight /</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> Put </span><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">“MEDIEVAL”</span></span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line </span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Central Casting Georgia </span></u></b><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <i>(Casting Multiple Projects)</i> </span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> * To enter their database</span> <span style="font-size:10.0pt">– Stop by their offices weekdays at </span><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">4:00pm & 6:00pm</span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303 </span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <b><i>Headshots will be taken at their Office. </i></b></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <b>Visit website for info & list of documents to bring:</b> </span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.centralcasting.com_&d=DwMFaQ&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=BC48lLUmT8GR1DnHGu5Nt03p-zwpHK6RvBhijkIRClg&m=q0fUwiB2igdJP0oCajSTUAN2AtjcAZoLfi0fj5LAGPs&s=IfBrU9QL6_8mWFyITrkfZoWkUI1jf9YHrOFkzDk8_xk&e=" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">CentralCasting.com</a></span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more</span></u></b><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">”<u> </u></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Visit: </span></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:blue"><a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.georgia.org_&d=DwMFaQ&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=BC48lLUmT8GR1DnHGu5Nt03p-zwpHK6RvBhijkIRClg&m=q0fUwiB2igdJP0oCajSTUAN2AtjcAZoLfi0fj5LAGPs&s=YUj6KNerfSZRtyQoOmiJfrUlCIZbD7sg2gjpW9S5Yys&e=" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">www.georgia.org</a></span></span></u></b> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Go to <b>Menu</b> (top of page) </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Then hit <b>Industries</b> </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Scroll down to <b>Film & Entertainment</b> </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Click On: <b>Georgia Film & TV Production</b> </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* You’ll See: <b>Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs)</b> & <b>Upcoming Classes & Workshops</b></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b> </b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">“<u>OFFICIAL INFO” </u></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">ALL MINORS</span></span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black"> must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on <b><i>any</i></b> Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black"> <a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.dol.state.ga.us_public_es_mie_minor_login&d=DwMFaQ&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=BC48lLUmT8GR1DnHGu5Nt03p-zwpHK6RvBhijkIRClg&m=q0fUwiB2igdJP0oCajSTUAN2AtjcAZoLfi0fj5LAGPs&s=sOByh_OBrVqRbmKKY6yMU-06m63OWVzru_DeRdOqBrU&e=" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login</a></span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story418624247 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/the-online-food-pantry-stops-food-waste-by-delivering-food-to-those-in-need" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/The_Online_Food_Pantry_delivers_goods_to_0_7528399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/The_Online_Food_Pantry_delivers_goods_to_0_7528399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/The_Online_Food_Pantry_delivers_goods_to_0_7528399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/The_Online_Food_Pantry_delivers_goods_to_0_7528399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/The_Online_Food_Pantry_delivers_goods_to_0_7528399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>The Online Food Pantry stops food waste by delivering food to those in need</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/casting-call-july-17-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Casting Call: July 17, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pedestrian-killed-on-roswell-road-in-sandy-springs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/sandy%20springs%20deadly_1563363255461.jpg_7528753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/sandy%20springs%20deadly_1563363255461.jpg_7528753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/sandy%20springs%20deadly_1563363255461.jpg_7528753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/sandy%20springs%20deadly_1563363255461.jpg_7528753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/sandy%20springs%20deadly_1563363255461.jpg_7528753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Drunk driver without license hits, kills bicyclist</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-gas-station-argument-ends-in-gunfire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Jonesboro1%20REV_1563351731133.png_7528679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Jonesboro1%20REV_1563351731133.png_7528679_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Jonesboro1%20REV_1563351731133.png_7528679_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Jonesboro1%20REV_1563351731133.png_7528679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Jonesboro1%20REV_1563351731133.png_7528679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Gas station argument ends in gunfire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mattie-s-call-activated-for-28-year-old-atlanta-man" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/hairstony_1563336611420_7528444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/hairstony_1563336611420_7528444_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/hairstony_1563336611420_7528444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/hairstony_1563336611420_7528444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/hairstony_1563336611420_7528444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mattie's Call activated for 28-year-old Atlanta man</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> 