<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story422591389" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422591389" data-article-version="1.0">Casting Call: August 7, 2019</h1> </header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422591389-6846601"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422591389-6846601" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/casting-call-august-7-2019">Good Day Atlanta </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:00AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Check out the Good Day Atlanta Casting Call for the week of July 31, 2019. </p><p>You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page. Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."</p><p>Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.</p><ul> <li>Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View)</li> <li>Stats (Height, Weight, etc.)</li> <li>Contact info</li> <li>Number of days you're available to work. If you're chosen, someone will call you.</li> </ul><p>The one thing we can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not. Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for various jobs. That's all.</p><p>Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you.</p><p>Just keep resubmitting yourself. If you're right for a part - believe us - they'll call you.</p><p>If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at <a href="mailto:greghelpsU@gmail.com">greghelpsU@gmail.com</a></p><p>You can find streets closed for filming at the <a href="https://twitter.com/ATLFilmEnt">Atlanta Film Office Twitter</a>. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Central Casting Georgia </span></u></b><b> </b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">"Dynasty" (TV – Season 3) <u><span style="color:blue"><a href="mailto:Dynasty@centralcasting.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">Dynasty@centralcasting.com</a></span></u></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <i>(KIDS)</i> </span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Seeking: Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities who play "Soccer" <b><u><span style="color:black">9 – <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="13yrs" data-wsc-lang="en_US">13yrs</span></span></u></b></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <i>All</i></span></b><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <b>Minors</b> must have a <span style="color:black">Certificate Number from the "Georgia Department of Labor"</span></span></i></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Must own Shin Guards, Cleats & Gear Bags </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>SUBMIT: 3 </b>Current Photos<b>, </b>Kids Name, DOB, Parent's Name & Contact Info.</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <b>Shoots: (8/8) This Thursday <i><span style="color:black">(Must Have Availability All Day)</span></i></b> </span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <u>Put </u></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">"SOCCER KID"</span></span></u></b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line</span></u></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Casting <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="TaylorMade" data-wsc-lang="en_US">TaylorMade</span></span></u></b><b> </b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">"Stars Collide" (Film) </span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b> </b><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt">(FRESH FACES – Higher Rate $$$)</span></i></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Seeking Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray "Young Professionals & Students"</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Young Professionals must submit wearing Business Attire.</span></span></i></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>SUBMIT: </b>Name, Age, Contact Info –<b> <u>3</u></b> Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <b>Shoots: TBA</b></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Please visit our website for more info and to submit:<b> <u><span style="color:blue">CastingTaylorMade.net</span></u></b></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Destination Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">"Dwight & Shinning Armor" (TV) <u><span style="color:blue"><a href="mailto:DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com</a></span></u></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black"> <i>(<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="RENISSANCE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">RENISSANCE</span> FAIR – FRESH FACES) </i></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray "Medieval Friends" </span></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black"><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="18yrs" data-wsc-lang="en_US">18yrs</span> - Older </span></span></u></b> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b><i>If U have…PLEASE submit a few photos wearing your RENAISSANCE ATTIRE</i></b></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <i>(Additional rate for talent with costumes)</i></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* SUBMIT<b> <u>3</u></b> Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone. </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Also Include</b>: Name / Age / Height / Weight /</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <u>Put </u></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">"FAIR"</span></span></u></b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line </span></u></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Behind The Camera: "Industry Jobs, Classes & more</span></u></b><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">"<u> </u></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Visit: </span></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:blue"><a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.georgia.org_&d=DwMFaQ&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=0NE87n0yoAKx_0ulxvu7b0BeMpA9Fuj5z3KmBB2sqkw&m=wty05D0XK9uppz4wy1_z_e3Q-_mk2M7aenYV8ks5600&s=LgQmIvxlFNfUz3CQ4-xtxlVKtpWVnHYXkHGGovFy8Os&e=" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">www.georgia.org</a></span></span></u></b> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Go to <b><u>Menu</u></b> (top of page) </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Then hit <b><u>Industries</u></b> </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Scroll down to <b><u>Film & Entertainment</u></b> </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Click On: <b><u>Georgia Film & TV Production</u></b> </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* You'll See: <b><u>Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs)</u></b> & <b><u>Upcoming Classes & Workshops</u></b></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Extras Casting Atlanta</span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">"Fear Street" (TV) <u><a href="mailto:FearStreetExtras@gmail.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">FearStreetExtras@gmail.com</a></u></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <i>(KIDS) </i></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities to work near Rutledge, Georgia </span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black"><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="18yrs" data-wsc-lang="en_US">18yrs</span> – Older</span></span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <i>All</i></span></b><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <b>Minors</b> must have a <span style="color:black">Certificate Number from the "Georgia Department of Labor"</span></span></i><b><u> </u></b> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* SUBMIT<b> <u>3</u></b> Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Shoot Date</span></span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">: <b>TBA </b></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <u>Put <b>"Townspeople"</b> in subject line.</u></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Extras Casting Atlanta</span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">"Steel Magnolias" (TV) <u><a href="mailto:ECAtvExtras2019@gmail.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">ECAtvExtras2019@gmail.com</a></u></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <i>(REAL BALL PLAYERS) </i></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Males of All Ethnicities who are experienced "Baseball Players" </span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">18 – <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="22yrs" data-wsc-lang="en_US">22yrs</span> </span></span></u></b> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* SUBMIT<b> <u>3</u></b> Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Shoot Date</span></span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">: <b>TBA </b></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <u>Put <b>"HS Ball Player"</b> in subject line.</u></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Casting All Talent</span></u></b><b> </b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">"Legacies" (CW) </span></b><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif"><a href="mailto:Extras@CastingAllTalent.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">Signup.castingalltalent.com</a></span></span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Male & Females of All Ethnicities <b>(<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="18yrs" data-wsc-lang="en_US">18yrs</span> & Older)</b> who still looks like <u>HS Students</u> </span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <b>To Portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches</b></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info </span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Shoots: <b>TBA <i>(in Conyers)</i></b></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <u>Put <b>"HS Student"</b> in subject line.</u></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Hylton" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Hylton</span> Casting</span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">"Divorce Court" (TV) </span></b><u> </u></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Apply now to be a <b><i><u>PAID</u></i> </b>Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Taping in Atlanta: <u>Now thru November 2019</u></span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> (All Ethnicities) </span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black"><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="18yrs" data-wsc-lang="en_US">18yrs</span> & Older</span></span></u></b><u> </u> <u> </u> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* More info & </span><span style="font-size:10.0pt">how to submit, please visit:</span> <b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:blue">Hyltoncasting.com/<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="DivorceCourtAudience" data-wsc-lang="en_US">DivorceCourtAudience</span></span></span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Hylton" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Hylton</span> Casting</span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">"Teenage Bounty Hunters" (<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Netflex" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Netflex</span>) </span></b><u> </u></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Seeking: EXTRAS of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities</span><span style="font-size:10.0pt">…..<b>(Ongoing Needs)</b><i> </i> </span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Taping in Atlanta: <u>July thru October 2019</u></span></b> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Info & </span><span style="font-size:10.0pt">how to submit please visit: </span> <b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:blue">Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras</span></span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Destination Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">"Dwight & Shinning Armor" (TV) <u><span style="color:blue"><a href="mailto:DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com</a></span></u> </span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black"> <i>(HIGH SCHOOL) </i></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Males & Females of All, Ethnicities to portray "<u>High School Students</u>" <b> <u>16 – <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="24yrs" data-wsc-lang="en_US">24yrs</span></u></b></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <i>All</i></span></b><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <b>Minors</b> must have a <span style="color:black">Certificate Number from the "Georgia Department of Labor"</span></span></i></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* SUBMIT<b> <u>3</u></b> Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone. </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Also Include</b>: Name / Age / Height / Weight</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <u>Put </u></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">"HIGH SCHOOL"</span></span></u></b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line </span></u></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b> </b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Destination Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">"Dwight & Shinning Armor" (TV) <u><span style="color:blue"><a href="mailto:DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com</a></span></u></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black"> <i>(WOODSIDE NEIGHBORS) </i></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray "Neighbors" </span></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black"><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="18yrs" data-wsc-lang="en_US">18yrs</span> - Older</span></span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* SUBMIT<b> <u>3</u></b> Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone. </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Also Include</b>: Name / Age / Height / Weight /</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <u>Put </u></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">"NEIGHBORS"</span></span></u></b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line </span></u></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b> </b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Central Casting Georgia </span></u></b><b> </b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">"<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="MacGyver" data-wsc-lang="en_US">MacGyver</span>" (TV) <u><span style="color:blue"><a href="mailto:MACATL@centralcasting.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">MACATL@centralcasting.com</a></span></u></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <i>(WOMEN'S SOCCER)</i> </span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Seeking: A Real College-age "Women's Soccer Team"</span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>SUBMIT: 3 </b>Current Photos<b> – </b>Along w/all<b> </b>Team &<b> </b>Contact Information </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <b>Shoots: TBA</b></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <u>Put </u></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">"SOCCER"</span></span></u></b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line</span></u></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Central Casting Georgia </span></u></b><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <i>(Casting Multiple Projects)</i> </span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> * To enter their database</span> <span style="font-size:10.0pt">– Stop by their offices weekdays at </span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">4:<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="00pm" data-wsc-lang="en_US">00pm</span> & 6:<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="00pm" data-wsc-lang="en_US">00pm</span></span></span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303 </span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <b><i>Headshots will be taken at their Office. </i></b></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <b>Visit website for info & list of documents to bring:</b> </span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.centralcasting.com_&d=DwMFaQ&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=0NE87n0yoAKx_0ulxvu7b0BeMpA9Fuj5z3KmBB2sqkw&m=wty05D0XK9uppz4wy1_z_e3Q-_mk2M7aenYV8ks5600&s=1eJFMJOKtEPnLR0-kNeCysFemOSJucFMQarJKeMUjNs&e=" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">CentralCasting.com</a></span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">BACA Casting </span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">"Black Lightning" (TV- Season 3) <span style="color:blue"> <u><a href="mailto:Blacklightningextras@gmail.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">Blacklightningextras@gmail.com</a></u></span></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <i>(COPS</i></span><span style="font-size:10.0pt">…..<b>(<u>Ongoing Need</u>)</b><i> </i></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Cops/Military </span></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">18 – <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="25yrs" data-wsc-lang="en_US">25yrs</span> </span></span></u></b><u> </u> <u> </u> <u> </u> <u> </u> </span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">*<b> SUBMIT: <u>3</u></b> Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info</span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Shoot Date</span></span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">: <b>TBA </b></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin-bottom:12.0pt; margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">*</span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> <u>Put </u></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">"COPS"</span></span></u></b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line</span></u></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Tammy Smith Casting</span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">"EL DORADO" (Film) <a href="mailto:Projects1@TSCasting.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">Projects1@TSCasting.com</a></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> (MILITARY & WEAPONS EXPERIENCE)</span></i></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* Physically Fit Men & Women to Play Soldiers…<i>think "Guerillas"</i> </span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">18 – <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="50yrs" data-wsc-lang="en_US">50yrs</span></span></span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="vertical-align:baseline"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Seeking: Hispanic, Black, Asian and Mid-Eastern Male & Females (Men w/short hair)</span></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="vertical-align:baseline"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Shoots multiple dates & this group <b>MUST</b> be avail for a <b>BOOT CAMP on <u>8/20 – 8/22</u></b></span></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>NOTE:</b> SOME people will need to have Military & Weapons training but…<u>NOT ALL</u></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <i>Please make sure you list experience in your submission!!</i></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* <b>Shoots: Sept.19<sup>th</sup> -- Jan. 30<sup>th</sup> (2020!)</b></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <u>Put </u></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">"FIGHT THE FIGHT"</span></span></u></b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line </span></u></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt">Tammy Smith Casting</span></u></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">"EL DORADO" (Film) <a href="mailto:Projects1@TSCasting.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">Projects1@TSCasting.com</a></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><i><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> (PANAMA NIGHT CLUB)</span></i></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="vertical-align:baseline"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Seeking: Men & Women w/a Hispanic & Central American look. </span></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">18 – <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="65yrs" data-wsc-lang="en_US">65yrs</span></span></span></u></b></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">* Shoots: End of October…HOWEVER some will be chosen early, due to a story line/costume that needs to be made. </span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt">* <u>Put </u></span><b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman Bold",serif">"PANAMA CLUB"</span></span></u></b><u><span style="font-size:10.0pt"> in subject line </span></u></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b> </b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt">"<u>OFFICIAL INFO" </u></span></b></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black">ALL MINORS</span></span></b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black"> must have a Certificate Number from the "<u>Georgia Department of Labor</u>"<u> </u>NO minor can work on <b><i><u>any</u></i></b> Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="GDOL" data-wsc-lang="en_US">GDOL</span></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><b><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="color:black"> <a 