- Check out the Good Day Atlanta Casting Call for the week of July 31, 2019.

You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page. Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."

Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View)

Stats (Height, Weight, etc.)

Contact info

Number of days you're available to work. If you're chosen, someone will call you.

The one thing we can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not. Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for various jobs. That's all.

Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you.

Just keep resubmitting yourself. If you're right for a part - believe us - they'll call you.

If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.com

You can find streets closed for filming at the Atlanta Film Office Twitter.

Central Casting Georgia

"Dynasty" (TV – Season 3) Dynasty@centralcasting.com

(KIDS)

* Seeking: Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities who play "Soccer" 9 – 13yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the "Georgia Department of Labor"

* Must own Shin Guards, Cleats & Gear Bags

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos, Kids Name, DOB, Parent's Name & Contact Info.

* Shoots: (8/8) This Thursday (Must Have Availability All Day)

* Put "SOCCER KID" in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

"Stars Collide" (Film)

(FRESH FACES – Higher Rate $$$)

* Seeking Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray "Young Professionals & Students"

* Young Professionals must submit wearing Business Attire.

* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Destination Casting

"Dwight & Shinning Armor" (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(RENISSANCE FAIR – FRESH FACES)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray "Medieval Friends" 18yrs - Older

* If U have…PLEASE submit a few photos wearing your RENAISSANCE ATTIRE

* (Additional rate for talent with costumes)

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put "FAIR" in subject line

Behind The Camera: "Industry Jobs, Classes & more "

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You'll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

Extras Casting Atlanta

"Fear Street" (TV) FearStreetExtras@gmail.com

(KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities to work near Rutledge, Georgia 18yrs – Older

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the "Georgia Department of Labor"

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put "Townspeople" in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

"Steel Magnolias" (TV) ECAtvExtras2019@gmail.com

(REAL BALL PLAYERS)

* Males of All Ethnicities who are experienced "Baseball Players" 18 – 22yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put "HS Ball Player" in subject line.

Casting All Talent

"Legacies" (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still looks like HS Students

* To Portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put "HS Student" in subject line.

Hylton Casting

"Divorce Court" (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

Hylton Casting

"Teenage Bounty Hunters" (Netflex)

* Seeking: EXTRAS of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities…..(Ongoing Needs)

* Taping in Atlanta: July thru October 2019

* Info & how to submit please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras

Destination Casting

"Dwight & Shinning Armor" (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(HIGH SCHOOL)

* Males & Females of All, Ethnicities to portray " High School Students " 16 – 24yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the "Georgia Department of Labor"

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight

* Put "HIGH SCHOOL" in subject line

Destination Casting

"Dwight & Shinning Armor" (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(WOODSIDE NEIGHBORS)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities to portray "Neighbors" 18yrs - Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put "NEIGHBORS" in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

"MacGyver" (TV) MACATL@centralcasting.com

(WOMEN'S SOCCER)

* Seeking: A Real College-age "Women's Soccer Team"

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos – Along w/all Team & Contact Information

* Shoots: TBA

* Put "SOCCER" in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

BACA Casting

"Black Lightning" (TV- Season 3) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(COPS…..( Ongoing Need )

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Cops/Military 18 – 25yrs

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put "COPS" in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

"EL DORADO" (Film) Projects1@TSCasting.com

(MILITARY & WEAPONS EXPERIENCE)

* Physically Fit Men & Women to Play Soldiers…think "Guerillas" 18 – 50yrs

* Seeking: Hispanic, Black, Asian and Mid-Eastern Male & Females (Men w/short hair)

* Shoots multiple dates & this group MUST be avail for a BOOT CAMP on 8/20 – 8/22

* NOTE: SOME people will need to have Military & Weapons training but… NOT ALL

* Please make sure you list experience in your submission!!

* Shoots: Sept.19th -- Jan. 30th (2020!)

* Put "FIGHT THE FIGHT" in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

"EL DORADO" (Film) Projects1@TSCasting.com

(PANAMA NIGHT CLUB)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/a Hispanic & Central American look. 18 – 65yrs

* Shoots: End of October…HOWEVER some will be chosen early, due to a story line/costume that needs to be made.

* Put "PANAMA CLUB" in subject line

" OFFICIAL INFO"

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the " Georgia Department of Labor " NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login