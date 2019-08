- Check out the Good Day Atlanta Casting Call for the week of August 14, 2019.

You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page. Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."

Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View)

Stats (Height, Weight, etc.)

Contact info

Number of days you're available to work. If you're chosen, someone will call you.

The one thing we can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not. Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for various jobs. That's all.

Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you.

Just keep resubmitting yourself. If you're right for a part - believe us - they'll call you.

Central Casting Georgia

“The Quest” (Working Title for a Big Film) Quest@centralcasting.com

(AFRICAN NATION)

* Lots of Black Men, Women & Kids (All Ages) to portray citizens of an African Country

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “AFRICAN CITIZEN” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“EL DORADO” (Film) Projects1@TSCasting.com

(FEATURED ROLE)

* Average/Slender Man to portray a Distinguished Central American Leader. 40 – 50yrs

* w/a Hispanic, Black, or Middle Eastern Look – Height Range 6’0 to 6’3

* Must be neat & hair length just below the ears, or willing to let us trim if needed.

* Shoots: Friday Sept. 20th & Tuesday Oct. 8th (in Atlanta & Fayetteville)

* Put “PRESIDENT” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(ADULTS in HALOWEEN COSTUMES)

* Men & Women of All Sizes and Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors at Haunted House”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body. 18yrs - Older

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight /

* Put “HALLOWEEN NEIGHBORS” in subject line

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more ”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) MACATL@centralcasting.com

(WOMEN’S SOCCER)

* Seeking: A Real College-age “Women’s Soccer Team”

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos – Along w/all Team & Contact Information

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “SOCCER” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Destination Casting

“Dwight & Shinning Armor” (TV) DisaExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(HALLOWEEN STUDENTS)

* High School Student types (18 – 24yrs) wearing “Halloween Costumes”

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos…Headshot, Waist up, Full body

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL HALLOWEEN” in subject line

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Asian Male & Females of All Shapes and Sizes for a Flashback Scene 18yrs & Older

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “Asian Man, or Asian Woman” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still looks like HS Students

* To Portray Werewolves, Vampires, and Witches

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body, and Side View) w/Stats and Contact Info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “HS Student” in subject line.

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Created: JORDAN PEELE)

* Men, Women & Kids to portray Visitors & Staff at the Museum of Unnatural History

* KIDS: 9 – 12yrs /// ADULTS: 18yrs – Older

* Please submit pics w/NO makeup, NO filters, NO glamour shots

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* This is a booking for TWO different days, but you’ll only work ONE.

* Works Date: Aug. 20th = Fitting Aug. 19th ($20 Bump)

* Works Date: Aug. 20th = Fitting Aug. 19th or Aug. 20th ($20 Bump)

* Put “MUSEUM and (insert date(s) avail)” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(FEATURED ROLE)

* Middle Aged Black Women to portray a 1950’s Nanny to a Rich Family. 40yrs – Older

* Must have Natural Hair (pressed hair ok) – NO Weaves, Braids or Twist

* Please submit pics w/NO makeup, NO filters, NO glamour shots, Plain white t-shirt.

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Shoots: August 19th Fitting Required on August 16th…. $20 Fitting Bump

* Location: In Newnan – $20 Gas Bump

* Put “NANNY” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) RLCasting@RoseLockeCasting.com

(1950’s POSTMAN )

* Caucasian Men (Jacket 42 & Waist 34) to portray a 1950’s “Mailman” 21yrs – Older

* Must be Clean Shaven and willing to have an appropriate 1950’s hairstyle.

* Please submit pics w/NO makeup, NO filters, NO glamour shots

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Selfie w/a piece of paper w/today’s date written on it)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Shoots: August 19th Fitting Required on August 16th $20 Fitting Bump

* Location: In Newnan $20 Gas Bump

* Put “MAIL ME” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“EL DORADO” (Film) Projects1@TSCasting.com

(PANAMA NIGHT CLUB)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/a Hispanic & Central American look. 18 – 65yrs

* Shoots: End of October…HOWEVER some will be chosen early, due to a story line/costume that needs to be made.

* Put “PANAMA CLUB” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

Hylton Casting

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” (Netflex)

* Seeking: Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities…..(Ongoing Needs)

* Taping in Atlanta: July thru October 2019

* Info & how to submit please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV- Season 3) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(COPS….. Ongoing Need )

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Cops/Military 18 – 25yrs

* SUBMIT: 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “COPS” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Stars Collide” (Film)

(FRESH FACES – Higher Rate $$$)

* Seeking Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Young Professionals & Students”

* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Fear Street” (TV) FearStreetExtras@gmail.com

(KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities to work near Rutledge, Georgia. 6 – 14 yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “KIDS” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Steel Magnolias” (TV) ECAtvExtras2019@gmail.com

(REAL BALL PLAYERS)

* Males of All Ethnicities who are experienced “Baseball Players” 18 – 22yrs

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “Ball Player” in subject line.

“ OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login