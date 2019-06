- June is National Candy Month, so what better time to indulge?

But there's more to candy than just eating it. You can use the sweet treats to make candy crafts that turn your home into a miniature Candytopia.

And who better to show Good Day Atlanta how to create some candy magic than Jackie Sorkin, co-creator of Candytopia and candy artist?

Candytopia runs through July 28 at Lenox Marketplace in Buckhead.