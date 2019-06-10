< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to fight on Twitter Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to fight on Twitter Cruise to fight on Twitter"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411769037.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411769037");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411769037-411769013"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/7A%20VO%20BIEBER%20CRUISE%20FIGHT_WAGAd499_146.mxf_00.00.21.00_1560175550055.png_7369810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/7A%20VO%20BIEBER%20CRUISE%20FIGHT_WAGAd499_146.mxf_00.00.21.00_1560175550055.png_7369810_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/7A%20VO%20BIEBER%20CRUISE%20FIGHT_WAGAd499_146.mxf_00.00.21.00_1560175550055.png_7369810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/7A%20VO%20BIEBER%20CRUISE%20FIGHT_WAGAd499_146.mxf_00.00.21.00_1560175550055.png_7369810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/7A%20VO%20BIEBER%20CRUISE%20FIGHT_WAGAd499_146.mxf_00.00.21.00_1560175550055.png_7369810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411769037-411769013" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/7A%20VO%20BIEBER%20CRUISE%20FIGHT_WAGAd499_146.mxf_00.00.21.00_1560175550055.png_7369810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/7A%20VO%20BIEBER%20CRUISE%20FIGHT_WAGAd499_146.mxf_00.00.21.00_1560175550055.png_7369810_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/7A%20VO%20BIEBER%20CRUISE%20FIGHT_WAGAd499_146.mxf_00.00.21.00_1560175550055.png_7369810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/7A%20VO%20BIEBER%20CRUISE%20FIGHT_WAGAd499_146.mxf_00.00.21.00_1560175550055.png_7369810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 10 2019 10:06AM EDT (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Justin Bieber is looking to go no holds barred with Tom Cruise.

The singer took to Twitter over the weekend to challenge the "Top Gun" himself to a little dog fight.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?

— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Bieber's tweet is now blowing up on social media.

Former MMA fighter Conor McGregor is even offering to promote the fight.

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,
McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.
Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?
Stay tuned to find out!

— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

So far, Cruise hasn't responded to any of the smack.

But Bieber's tweet says the actor won't live this down if he doesn't accept the challenge. More Entertainment Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/TONY%20AWARDS%208A_00.00.13.11_1560174713290.png_7369806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/TONY%20AWARDS%208A_00.00.13.11_1560174713290.png_7369806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/TONY%20AWARDS%208A_00.00.13.11_1560174713290.png_7369806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/TONY%20AWARDS%208A_00.00.13.11_1560174713290.png_7369806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/TONY%20AWARDS%208A_00.00.13.11_1560174713290.png_7369806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Hadestown' wins 8 Tony Awards, including best musical</h4> </div> <div 'Hadestown' wins 8 Tony Awards, including best musical
Posted Jun 10 2019 09:52AM EDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 09:59AM EDT

"Hadestown," the brooding musical about the underworld, had a heavenly night at the Tony Awards, winning eight trophies Sunday, including best new musical and handing a rare win for a female director of a musical.

Playwright Jez Butterworth's "The Ferryman" was crowned best play. In the four lead actor and actress categories, Bryan Cranston won his second acting Tony, but theater veterans Elaine May, Santino Fontana and Stephanie J. Block each won for the first time.

The crowd at Radio City Music Hall erupted when Ali Stroker made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony. Stroker, paralyzed from the chest down due to a car crash when she was 2, won for featured actresses in a musical for her work in a dark revival of "Oklahoma!" Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger marry in California wedding
Posted Jun 09 2019 03:42PM EDT
Updated Jun 09 2019 07:28PM EDT

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have tied the knot!

The couple wed on Saturday in a ceremony at California's San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, E! News reported.

Among the guests were Schwarzenegger's parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn and actor Rob Lowe. Bill started out with the group as a dancer and then elevated to rapper. He's made a long list of solo albums on his own.

Unfortunately, Bill shocked the world last month when he announced he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He appeared on FOX 26's The Isiah Factor Uncensored on May 17 and talked with Isiah Carey about his fight with cancer, the scheduled Geto Boys tour, which later fell apart and writing new songs. id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/making-migas-with-drew-belline" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Little%20Rey_1560182043257.jpg_7370316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Little%20Rey_1560182043257.jpg_7370316_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Little%20Rey_1560182043257.jpg_7370316_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Little%20Rey_1560182043257.jpg_7370316_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Little%20Rey_1560182043257.jpg_7370316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Making "Migas" with Drew Belline</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-missing-gainesville-woman-may-be-in-altered-mental-state-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Gainesville_ShelaghInglis_061019_1560180328907_7370165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Gainesville_ShelaghInglis_061019_1560180328907_7370165_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Gainesville_ShelaghInglis_061019_1560180328907_7370165_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Gainesville_ShelaghInglis_061019_1560180328907_7370165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Gainesville_ShelaghInglis_061019_1560180328907_7370165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Missing Gainesville woman may be in 'altered mental state'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/justin-bieber-challenges-tom-cruise-to-fight-on-twitter" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/7A%20VO%20BIEBER%20CRUISE%20FIGHT_WAGAd499_146.mxf_00.00.21.00_1560175550055.png_7369810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/7A%20VO%20BIEBER%20CRUISE%20FIGHT_WAGAd499_146.mxf_00.00.21.00_1560175550055.png_7369810_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/7A%20VO%20BIEBER%20CRUISE%20FIGHT_WAGAd499_146.mxf_00.00.21.00_1560175550055.png_7369810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/7A%20VO%20BIEBER%20CRUISE%20FIGHT_WAGAd499_146.mxf_00.00.21.00_1560175550055.png_7369810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/7A%20VO%20BIEBER%20CRUISE%20FIGHT_WAGAd499_146.mxf_00.00.21.00_1560175550055.png_7369810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to fight on Twitter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/-hadestown-wins-8-tony-awards-including-best-musical" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/TONY%20AWARDS%208A_00.00.13.11_1560174713290.png_7369806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/TONY%20AWARDS%208A_00.00.13.11_1560174713290.png_7369806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/TONY%20AWARDS%208A_00.00.13.11_1560174713290.png_7369806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/TONY%20AWARDS%208A_00.00.13.11_1560174713290.png_7369806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/TONY%20AWARDS%208A_00.00.13.11_1560174713290.png_7369806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Hadestown' wins 8 Tony Awards, including best musical</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/disneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749_7369645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749_7369645_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749_7369645_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749_7369645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749_7369645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 