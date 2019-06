- Justin Bieber is looking to go no holds barred with Tom Cruise.

The singer took to Twitter over the weekend to challenge the "Top Gun" himself to a little dog fight.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Bieber's tweet is now blowing up on social media.

Former MMA fighter Conor McGregor is even offering to promote the fight.

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

So far, Cruise hasn't responded to any of the smack.

But Bieber's tweet says the actor won't live this down if he doesn't accept the challenge.