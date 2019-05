- Metro Atlanta police confirmed to FOX 5 that Migos rapper Offset no longer faces charges in an incident involving a fan's smashed phone at a Target store in Sandy Springs.

TMZ first broke the story earlier this month about the felony arrest warrant and said the fan, Junior Gibbons, and Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Cephus, have since come to an agreement on their own. Gibbons had told TMZ he just wanted Offset to pay for a new phone.

Gibbons originally alleged that the rapper had smacked his phone from his hands, shattering the screen. Gibbons admitted to TMZ he filed a report only to get a new phone and didn’t want the Atlanta native arrested.

No word on the exact agreement between the two.

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office considered the case closed Thursday.