Storm surge, intense rainfall, and runoff from the Midwest will create problems along the Mississippi River. High water levels may top levees around New Orleans, which sits below sea level in some areas. Upwards of 2 feet of rain will be possible in southern Louisiana and southern Mississippi before all is said and done.
A Hurricane WARNING is in effect for the Louisiana coast from Intracoastal City to Grand Isle. A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds.
A Tropical Storm WARNING is in effect between the mouth of the Pearl River to Grand Isle, Louisiana and between Intracoastal City to Cameron, Louisiana. This includes the cities of New Orleans and Baton Rouge. A warning means that tropical storm conditions are likely in the area within the next 36 hours.
A Hurricane WATCH is in effect for the mouth of the Mississippi River to Grand Isle, Louisiana and between Intracoastal City to Cameron, Louisiana. This means that hurricane conditions are likely in the area within the next 48 hours.
A Tropical Storm WATCH is also in effect for areas between the Pearl River delta and the Mississippi/Alabama state line and Lake Pontchartrain, including the city of New Orleans. This means that tropical storm conditions are likely in the area within the next 48 hours.
The current path of this system keeps it far enough west that north Georgia will only see limited impacts. However, rich tropical moisture will continue to pump into our area and lead to more storms this weekend until the storm system pushes off farther east.
Several Atlanta women just got back from New Orleans Friday morning. They flew there for the Delta Sigma Theta convention.
The convention brings more than 16,000 women from all over the nation, but Tropical Storm Barry cut the convention short.
These women said friends and family kept calling to make sure they were okay.