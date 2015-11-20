< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Tropical Storm Barry set to make landfall on Louisiana coast as a hurricane http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/tropical-storm-barry-set-to-make-landfall-on-louisiana-coast-as-a-hurricane i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417801765");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417801765-0">6 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417801765-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/348_1562960913446_7518519_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417801765-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/348_1562960913446_7518519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417801765-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="348_1562960913446.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/2p%20712_1562954928344.jpg_7518280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417801765-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2p 712_1562954928344.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/2p%20712%20watchwarn_1562954925353.jpg_7518278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417801765-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2p 712 watchwarn_1562954925353.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/11amrainfall_1562944601947_7518039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417801765-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="11amrainfall_1562944601947.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/barrylandfall%2011am_1562944605504.jpg_7518041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417801765-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="barrylandfall 11am_1562944605504.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/ss_1562954991749_7518282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417801765-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ss_1562954991749.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-417801765-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/348_1562960913446_7518519_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="348_1562960913446.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/2p%20712_1562954928344.jpg_7518280_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="2p 712_1562954928344.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/2p%20712%20watchwarn_1562954925353.jpg_7518278_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="2p 712 watchwarn_1562954925353.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/11amrainfall_1562944601947_7518039_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="11amrainfall_1562944601947.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/barrylandfall%2011am_1562944605504.jpg_7518041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="barrylandfall 11am_1562944605504.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/ss_1562954991749_7518282_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="ss_1562954991749.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - The National Hurricane Center continues to issue advisories for Tropical Storm Barry over the northern Gulf of Mexico. 

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the winds increased to 65 mph and it was located 100 miles southwest of the Morgan City, Louisiana. The pressure was falling, indicating intensification. The very slow movement, west-northwest at only 5 mph, creates the biggest issue.</p><p>Slow movement guarantees extremely high rainfall totals along it's path into Louisiana, regardless of whether or not it's peak intensity is a strong tropical storm or a minimal hurricane at landfall along the Louisiana coast.</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="476" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ffox5atlanta%2Fvideos%2F385230942125400%2F&show_text=1&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

Storm surge, intense rainfall, and runoff from the Midwest will create problems along the Mississippi River. High water levels may top levees around New Orleans, which sits below sea level in some areas. Upwards of 2 feet of rain will be possible in southern Louisiana and southern Mississippi before all is said and done.

A Hurricane WARNING is in effect for the Louisiana coast from Intracoastal City to Grand Isle. A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds.

A Tropical Storm WARNING is in effect between the mouth of the Pearl River to Grand Isle, Louisiana and between Intracoastal City to Cameron, Louisiana. This includes the cities of New Orleans and Baton Rouge. A warning means that tropical storm conditions are likely in the area within the next 36 hours.

A Hurricane WATCH is in effect for the mouth of the Mississippi River to Grand Isle, Louisiana and between Intracoastal City to Cameron, Louisiana. This means that hurricane conditions are likely in the area within the next 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm WATCH is also in effect for areas between the Pearl River delta and the Mississippi/Alabama state line and Lake Pontchartrain, including the city of New Orleans. This means that tropical storm conditions are likely in the area within the next 48 hours.

The current path of this system keeps it far enough west that north Georgia will only see limited impacts. However, rich tropical moisture will continue to pump into our area and lead to more storms this weekend until the storm system pushes off farther east.

Don't forget that you can track the latest tropical updates on your mobile device with our FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team app. Just open FOX 5 Live VIPIR and turn on "tropics" in the menu option.

-----

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

DOWNLOAD the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app to keep up with this extreme weather

