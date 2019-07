It might be the first day of July, but temperatures are not going to change much from the end of June.

After a warm and humid start Monday morning, temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s, with heat indices in the middle 90s.

If you have plans to be outside during the day, make sure you stay hydrated, take frequent breaks and wear light-colored clothing.

This heat and humidity will fuel strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon which will be capable of producing torrential rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail. If you do see rain today, it will cool things down quickly giving you a break from the heat.

The 4th of July looks hot and humid with high temperatures in the low 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon hours.

-----

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

DOWNLOAD the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app to keep up with this extreme weather