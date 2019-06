- A complex of thunderstorms moving out of Texas Wednesday evening will arrive in Georgia Thursday morning.

If the complex stays intact, Georgians will see a round of severe weather Thursday morning.

If the system falls apart, then a round of strong to severe thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon along a cold front that will move in from the northwest.

Either way, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed all of north Georgia in a Level 2 or "Slight Risk" for severe weather on Thursday.

Main threats expected are damaging winds and large hail although a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

