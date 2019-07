- The National Hurricane Center has issued the first advisory for Potential Tropical Cyclone TWO over the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical development is likely by Thursday and the storm will continue to strengthen into Hurricane Barry before making landfall this weekend in between Houston, Texas and New Orleans.

A Tropical Storm WATCH is in effect for the mouth of the Mississippi River to Morgan City, Louisiana. This means that Tropical Storm conditions are likely in the area within the next 48 hours.

A Storm Surge WATCH is also in effect for the mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City, Louisiana and those areas could see rising water moving inland over the next 48 hours.

The current path of this system keeps it far enough west that north Georgia will only see limited impacts. However, rich tropical moisture will continue to pump into our area and lead to more storms each afternoon until the storm system pushes off farther east.

