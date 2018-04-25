PHOTOS: Rare 'fire rainbow' lights up sky at Pinnacles National Park in Salinas

A "Fire Rainbow" was captured over @PinnaclesNPS yesterday. The more scientific name is a circumhorizontal arc. Photo: M. Jiminez

M. Jiminez, who was running in Pinnacles National Park on Tuesday spotted a “fire rainbow” lighting up the sky. April 24, 2018.

- You don’t see this every day. A man running in Pinnacles National Park in Salinas on Tuesday spotted a “fire rainbow” lighting up the sky.

He’s friends with a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, who was thrilled to tweet out the picture along with the technical name of the phenomenon: circumhorizontal arc.

“They’re unusual,” said NWS Bay Area meteorologist Roger Gass. “My friend has only seen one once, and that was in Yosemite.”

A "Fire Rainbow" 🔥🌈 was captured over @PinnaclesNPS yesterday. The more scientific name is a circumhorizontal arc. For more details https://t.co/VYycZRvrAu #cawx #atmoshpericoptics 📸 M. Jimenez pic.twitter.com/FwkjZuthJe — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) April 25, 2018

The rarity of the phenomenon depends on where you are, according to Atmospheric Optics. At medium latitudes in much of the United States, the special rainbow can be seen several times each summer. In contrast, further north in much of Europe the circumhorizon arc is a rarity and impossible to see north of Copenhagen.

Technically, fire rainbows occur when the sun is very high in the sky. Near noon in mid-summer is usually the best time to see the bright colors surrounded by a halo.

