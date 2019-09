- A tropical depression near the Bahamas has strengthened into Tropical Storm Humberto.

Parts of the northwestern Bahamas that were recently pummeled by Hurricane Dorian are expected to experience tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain over the weekend, but not significant storm surge.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said late Friday night that the storm was located about 130 miles east-southeast Great Abaco Island and moving northwest at 6 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, excluding Andros Island.

A previous Tropical Storm Watch for the coast of Florida has been discontinued. Forecasters expect the storm to stay offshore of Florida's eastern coast, so a tropical storm watch is no longer in effect for the state.

Humberto could bring about two to four inches of rain with some isolated spots as much as six inches in the Bahamas. Along the East Coast, from Florida to South Carolina, two to four inches of rain are in the forecast.

Thankfully, there should be no significant storm surge from this storm as opposed to a week ago when Dorian blew through the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

