The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Heat Advisory for Wednesday afternoon south of the Interstate 85 corridor.

Several metro Atlanta counties are in this advisory, including as Clayton, Henry, Coweta, Fayette, and Rockdale Counties. The advisory also includes the city of Athens, where classes are beginning at the University of Georgia.

Heat indices could reach 105° in some spots between noon and 8 PM in portions of north and central Georgia.

The Weather Service advises limiting outdoor activities during the peak heating of the day, drinking plenty of water while outside, and wearing light-colored clothing.

