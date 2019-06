- Once the rain cleared out Monday, an amazing sunset took over. Even Tuesday morning’s sunrise was spectacular. There was just so much color.

That can likely be attributed to the Saharan Air Layer or Saharan Dust as it is sometimes called has been pushing into the Gulf Coast and Southeast the last several days. That has been providing those colorful sunrises and sunsets.

Another great side effect is it is also helping to cancel out the tropical development. So, as long as it is present, don't look for any tropical storms to form.

The forecast is for the dust to shift westward, so check out the sunset Tuesday evening. It just might be the last really colorful one for a while!

