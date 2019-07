- Steamy sunshine will make temperatures feel like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees each afternoon this weekend. Beat the heat, check the back seat!

The heat and humidity will act as fuel for scattered showers and thunderstorms, so just like the past few days, if you see rain prepare for localized flooding, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, don't cancel them, but be aware that at times you could have a minor delay.

If you're wishing for cooler temperatures, a big weather pattern change arrives on Tuesday. This means we will have highs in the LOW 80s and lows in the 60s and 50s! However, the rain chances will stick around all of next week.

