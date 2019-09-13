< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Tropical Storm Watch for portion of Florida, warnings in the Bahamas Tropical Storm Watch for portion of Florida, warnings in the Bahamas Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS By David Chandley, Joanne Feldman, Jeff Hill, Ryan Beesley, FOX 5 Storm Team By David Chandley, Joanne Feldman, Jeff Hill, Ryan Beesley, FOX 5 Storm Team
Posted Sep 12 2019 05:47PM EDT
Updated Sep 13 2019 01:20AM EDT </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428564570" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - The height of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season may have just passed, but the tropics did not get the memo as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to form near the already battered Bahamian islands.</p> <p>As of 11 p.m. Thursday, the center of pressure was located at 23.8N 74.5W, which is about 240 miles southeast of Great Abaco Island and 320 miles southeast from Freeport, Grand Bahama Island.</p> <p>There is a sustained surface wind of 30 mph with higher wind gusts and it is moving northwest at 2 mph.</p> <p>Already, the government of the Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for islands in the northwestern Bahamas including the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New Providence.</p> <p>A Tropical Storm Watch has been posted in Florida from Jupiter Inlet to Volusia-Brevard County line.</p> <p>The system is expected to move across the northwestern Bahamas on Friday and should be along or over the east of central Florida on Saturday. The storm could bring about 2 to 4 inches of rain over the Bahamas and areas north of West Palm Beach, Florida. Some isolated areas could see as much as 7 inches.</p> <p>The good news is there is no expected storm surge as Hurricane Dorian washed over the chain of islands last week, but the bad news is the storm could mean some recovery efforts might be interrupted.</p> <p>-----</p> <p>Keep up with the latest by <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/10209029-story">downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app</a> and following <a href="http://twitter.com/TravisMFOX5/lists/fox-5-storm-team" target="_blank">@FOX5StormTeam on Twitter</a>.</p> <p> </p> <center> <p><a class="twitter-timeline" data-widget-id="709487466047270912" href="https://twitter.com/TravisMFOX5/lists/fox-5-storm-team">Tweets from https://twitter.com/TravisMFOX5/lists/fox-5-storm-team</a></p> </center> <script>!function(f,a,g){var More Weather Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Late_Thursday_afternoon_weather_update__0_7654513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Late_Thursday_afternoon_weather_update__0_7654513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Late_Thursday_afternoon_weather_update__0_7654513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Late_Thursday_afternoon_weather_update__0_7654513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Late_Thursday_afternoon_weather_update__0_7654513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Record heat again on Thursday, crushing the old mark of 94 in Atlanta, set back in 1900!  After one more day of heat, I do see some relief over the weekend.  Here is your latest outlook:" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weather Forecast Video</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Nov 20 2015 12:40PM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 03:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Weather Forecast</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-extra" title="Weather Extra" data-articleId="296949735" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/04/Weather_Extra_Wednesday_Night_0_7638882_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/04/Weather_Extra_Wednesday_Night_0_7638882_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/04/Weather_Extra_Wednesday_Night_0_7638882_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/04/Weather_Extra_Wednesday_Night_0_7638882_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/04/Weather_Extra_Wednesday_Night_0_7638882_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hurricane Dorian is just off the GA coast tonight, conditions will be the worst overnight." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weather Extra</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Hill</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Nov 29 2017 04:20PM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 08:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/heat-continues-drought-worsens-across-north-georgia" title="Heat continues, drought worsens across north Georgia" data-articleId="428567446" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/EESazHkW4AEO16U_1568325549569_7654812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/EESazHkW4AEO16U_1568325549569_7654812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/EESazHkW4AEO16U_1568325549569_7654812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/EESazHkW4AEO16U_1568325549569_7654812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/EESazHkW4AEO16U_1568325549569_7654812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Heat continues, drought worsens across north Georgia</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">David Chandley</span>, <span class="author">Joanne Feldman</span>, <span class="author">Jeff Hill</span>, <span class="author">Ryan Beesley</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Storm Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 05:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 06:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It has been a blustery week with temperatures at or breaking record highs.</p><p>Thursday was another record-setting day at 99, breaking the old record set back in 1900 at 94. Friday is expected to be another painfully hot day. The mercury could climb to 95 which would tie the record set back in 1991.</p><p>Some school districts have even canceled or limited outdoor activities due to the heat this week.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/youth-suicide-prevention-summit-held-in-paulding-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/P%20YOUTH%20SUICIDE%20SUMMIT%2011P_00.00.58.09_1568351628987.png_7655749_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P YOUTH SUICIDE SUMMIT 11P_00.00.58.09_1568351628987.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Youth Suicide Prevention Summit held in Paulding County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dekalb-county-schools-superintendent-takes-questions-from-parents-taxpayers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Questions_over_GO_bond_in_DeKalb_County_0_7655726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Questions_over_GO_bond_in_DeKalb_County_0_20190913044821"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>DeKalb County Schools superintendent takes questions from parents, taxpayers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fact-check-claims-from-the-democratic-debate"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1174321504%20THUMB_1568348339120.jpg_7655640_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Democratic presidential candidates appear on stage on September 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls were chosen from the larger field of candidates to participate in the debate. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)" title="1174321504_1568348339120-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FACT CHECK: Claims from the Democratic debate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-civil-rights-advocate-juanita-abernathy-dies-at-88-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/GettyImages-121738043_1568339830264_7655441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Juanita Abernathy, Civil Rights activist, widow of Dr. Rev. Ralph David Abernathy is photographed in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, June 30, 2011. (Photo by Nikki Kahn/Getty Images)" title="121738043_1568339830264"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>US civil rights advocate Juanita Abernathy dies at 89</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/youth-suicide-prevention-summit-held-in-paulding-county" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/P%20YOUTH%20SUICIDE%20SUMMIT%2011P_00.00.58.09_1568351628987.png_7655749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/P%20YOUTH%20SUICIDE%20SUMMIT%2011P_00.00.58.09_1568351628987.png_7655749_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/P%20YOUTH%20SUICIDE%20SUMMIT%2011P_00.00.58.09_1568351628987.png_7655749_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/P%20YOUTH%20SUICIDE%20SUMMIT%2011P_00.00.58.09_1568351628987.png_7655749_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/P%20YOUTH%20SUICIDE%20SUMMIT%2011P_00.00.58.09_1568351628987.png_7655749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Youth Suicide Prevention Summit held in Paulding County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/hernandez-helps-lead-phillies-past-braves-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hernandez helps lead Phillies past Braves</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dekalb-county-schools-superintendent-takes-questions-from-parents-taxpayers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Questions_over_GO_bond_in_DeKalb_County_0_7655726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Questions_over_GO_bond_in_DeKalb_County_0_7655726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Questions_over_GO_bond_in_DeKalb_County_0_7655726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Questions_over_GO_bond_in_DeKalb_County_0_7655726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Questions_over_GO_bond_in_DeKalb_County_0_7655726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DeKalb County Schools superintendent takes questions from parents, taxpayers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fact-check-claims-from-the-democratic-debate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1174321504%20THUMB_1568348339120.jpg_7655640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1174321504%20THUMB_1568348339120.jpg_7655640_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1174321504%20THUMB_1568348339120.jpg_7655640_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1174321504%20THUMB_1568348339120.jpg_7655640_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1174321504%20THUMB_1568348339120.jpg_7655640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;candidates&#x20;appear&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;stage&#x20;on&#x20;September&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Houston&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2e;&#x20;Ten&#x20;Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;hopefuls&#x20;were&#x20;chosen&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;larger&#x20;field&#x20;of&#x20;candidates&#x20;to&#x20;participate&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;debate&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Win&#x20;McNamee&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FACT CHECK: Claims from the Democratic debate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vow-to-ban-assault-weapons-gives-o-rourke-debate-breakout" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/GettyImages-1174328652_1568346534488_7655597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/GettyImages-1174328652_1568346534488_7655597_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/GettyImages-1174328652_1568346534488_7655597_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/GettyImages-1174328652_1568346534488_7655597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/GettyImages-1174328652_1568346534488_7655597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="HOUSTON&#x20;-&#x20;SEPT&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;12&#x3a;&#x20;Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;candidate&#x20;former&#x20;Texas&#x20;congressman&#x20;Beto&#x20;O&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Rourke&#x20;speaks&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;Democratic&#x20;Presidential&#x20;Debate&#x20;at&#x20;Texas&#x20;Southern&#x20;University&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Win&#x20;McNamee&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>O'Rourke vows to ban assault weapons in Houston debate</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 