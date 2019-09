- The height of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season may have just passed, but the tropics did not get the memo as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to form near the already battered Bahamian islands.

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, the center of pressure was located at 23.8N 74.5W, which is about 240 miles southeast of Great Abaco Island and 320 miles southeast from Freeport, Grand Bahama Island.

There is a sustained surface wind of 30 mph with higher wind gusts and it is moving northwest at 2 mph.

Already, the government of the Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for islands in the northwestern Bahamas including the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New Providence.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been posted in Florida from Jupiter Inlet to Volusia-Brevard County line.

The system is expected to move across the northwestern Bahamas on Friday and should be along or over the east of central Florida on Saturday. The storm could bring about 2 to 4 inches of rain over the Bahamas and areas north of West Palm Beach, Florida. Some isolated areas could see as much as 7 inches.

The good news is there is no expected storm surge as Hurricane Dorian washed over the chain of islands last week, but the bad news is the storm could mean some recovery efforts might be interrupted.

