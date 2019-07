- It has been quiet so far this hurricane season, but that may change by the end of the week.

The National Hurricane Center is giving a cluster of energy over central Georgia an 80% chance of development by the time it reaches the Gulf of Mexico.

It is not necessarily unusual to see tropical development from a system that moves over the southeastern United States first. But, it is much more common to see development from tropical waves moving across the Atlantic Ocean.

Since the system is still over land, it is hard for computer models to get a good idea of the potential storm's forecast. Heavy rain will be possible along the northern Gulf coast this weekend, regardless of the strength of the storm.

