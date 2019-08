- Sources confirm to FOX 5 Sports contributor Rusty Mansell that the University of Georgia football team has reached a 'mutual decision' to part ways with outside linebacker Brenton Cox. Sources also confirm that Cox is now in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Cox, from Stockbridge, was heading into his sophomore season with the Bulldogs. As a freshman in 2018 he played in 13 of 14 games and finished the season with 20 total tackles and one sack. Cox started in the Sugar Bowl game against Texas and was expected to by a contributor on the Bulldogs defense in 2019.

Cox was arrested and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana back in April.