- The A.C.C. and the S.E.C. are well represented at the top of The Associated Press Top 25 college football rankings.

You can cross off another milestone for Clemson, college football's newest superpower.

For the first time, the defending national champion Tigers are No. 1 in The A.P. preseason Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.

Clemson won its second national title in three seasons behind freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Cartersville to claim equal standing with Alabama at the top of the sport.

The Crimson Tide, coming off a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship, is No. 2. Clemson received 52 first-place votes and Alabama received the other 10. Clemson snaps a record-tying string of three straight years in which Alabama was the preseason No. 1.

Georgia, Alabama's Southeastern Conference rival, is No. 3, followed by No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 5 Ohio State.

Coach Kirby Smart's Bulldog squad will open their season on the road on Saturday, August 31, when they travel to Nashville to take on SEC East division foe Vanderbilt.

Clemson opens its season at home on Thursday, August 29, when the Tigers host Georgia Tech in the first game for new Yellow Jackets Coach Geoff Collins.

Other teams from the SEC are #6 LSU, #8 Florida, #12 Texas A&M, and #16 Auburn.

The only other ACC team included is #22 Syracuse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.