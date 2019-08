ATLANTA, Ga. - Atlanta United striker Josef Martínez is out of the lineup for the team's U.S. Open Cup semifinal match against Orlando City on Tuesday night.

Multiple outlets reported that Martínez did not travel with the team after he reportedly suffered a groin injury while training in Atlanta on Monday. FOX 5 Sports reached out to the team to confirm the report and has not heard back.

Brandon Vazquez is also injured, so Hector Villalba would be the team's lone healthy striker, and he hasn't played since late May due to his own injury.

The Venezuela native was also named July's MLS Player of the Month on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Martínez tied the all-time MLS record by scoring in his ninth straight game -- the second time he has done so in his career. In July, the 26-year-old also broke David Villa's record of 63 goals in a player's first three MLS seasons.

Martínez owns the most multi-goal games in MLS since 2017 with 17, seven more than Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is second with 10 multi-goal games.

With a win Tuesday in Orlando, Atlanta would host the U.S. Open Cup final.