class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story422486561" class="mod-wrapper Josef Martínez to miss U.S. Open Cup semifinal vs. Orlando City with injury Orlando City with injury" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/reports-josef-martinez-to-miss-us-open-cup-semifinal-vs-orlando-city-with-injury" addthis:title="Josef Martínez to miss U.S. Open Cup semifinal vs. Orlando City with injury"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422486561.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422486561");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422486561-354296803"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/19/JOSEF_1534723989813_5947372_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/19/JOSEF_1534723989813_5947372_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/19/JOSEF_1534723989813_5947372_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/19/JOSEF_1534723989813_5947372_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/19/JOSEF_1534723989813_5947372_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422486561-354296803" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/19/JOSEF_1534723989813_5947372_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/19/JOSEF_1534723989813_5947372_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/19/JOSEF_1534723989813_5947372_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/19/JOSEF_1534723989813_5947372_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/19/JOSEF_1534723989813_5947372_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/reports-josef-martinez-to-miss-us-open-cup-semifinal-vs-orlando-city-with-injury">FOX 5 By FOX 5 Sports, Kelly Price
Posted Aug 06 2019 04:51PM EDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 06:42PM EDT FOX 5 Sports reached out to the team to confirm the report and has not heard back.</p><p>Brandon Vazquez is also injured, so Hector Villalba would be the team's lone healthy striker, and he hasn't played since late May due to his own injury.</p><p>The Venezuela native was also named July's MLS Player of the Month on Tuesday. </p><p>On Sunday, Martínez tied the all-time MLS record by scoring in his ninth straight game -- the second time he has done so in his career. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U.S. Open Cup: Orlando City 0, Atlanta United 2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 10:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 11:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Eric Remedi stabbed in Julian Gressell's cross eight minutes before halftime, then helped create a second goal late, and Atlanta United advanced to its first ever U.S. Open Cup Final with a 2-0 seminal victory over Orlando City at Exploria Stadium on Tuesday night. </p><p>“I didn’t think we really played anywhere near to our capacity. I think the occasion seemed to get to us. Second half our intent was a lot better; we were camped in their half, we had some momentum but we needed more quality," said Lions Head Coach James O’Connor. "I think it was very evident to say second half we had the momentum but needed more quality to create some shots at goal."</p><p>Atlanta will welcome the winner of Wednesday night's semifinal between Minnesota United and the Portland Timbers at Allianz Field (8 pm ET | ESPN+).</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/braves-promote-four-top-30-prospects-to-gwinnett" title="Braves promote four Top 30 prospects to Gwinnett" data-articleId="422334670" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/IAN%20ANDERSON%20PIC_1565046810451.jpg_7574612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/IAN%20ANDERSON%20PIC_1565046810451.jpg_7574612_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/IAN%20ANDERSON%20PIC_1565046810451.jpg_7574612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/IAN%20ANDERSON%20PIC_1565046810451.jpg_7574612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/IAN%20ANDERSON%20PIC_1565046810451.jpg_7574612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Braves promote four Top 30 prospects to Gwinnett</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span>, <span class="author">Kelly Price</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 07:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Four top Braves prospects joined Gwinnett on Monday, the team announced.</p><p>Four of Atlanta's top 15 prospects, Cristian Pache, Drew Waters, Ian Anderson and Tucker Davidson were promoted from Double-A Mississippi to Triple-A Gwinnett. It would be a Triple-A debut for all four players.</p><p>Outfielders Pache and Waters rank No. 1 and 2, respectively, by MLB Pipeline. Right-hander Anderson is No. 3, and left-hander Davidson is No. 13. Their additions mean the Gwinnett roster now includes nine members of the Braves' top 30 prospects list.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/braves-recall-rhp-foltynewicz-after-gausman-goes-to-reds" title="Braves recall RHP Foltynewicz after Gausman goes to Reds" data-articleId="422283105" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/18/Braves_Mike_Foltynewicz_balances_his_men_0_6795639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/18/Braves_Mike_Foltynewicz_balances_his_men_0_6795639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/18/Braves_Mike_Foltynewicz_balances_his_men_0_6795639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/18/Braves_Mike_Foltynewicz_balances_his_men_0_6795639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/18/Braves_Mike_Foltynewicz_balances_his_men_0_6795639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Braves recall RHP Foltynewicz after Gausman goes to Reds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 02:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 02:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Atlanta Braves have recalled right-hander Mike Foltynewicz from Triple-A Gwinnett to take a spot in the starting rotation after Kevin Gausman was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds.</p><p>Foltynewicz was a 13-game winner and an All-Star for the Braves in 2018, but he struggled to regain that form after battling an injury in spring training. 