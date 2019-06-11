< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412114190" data-article-version="1.0">No shows, no problem at Falcons minicamp</h1> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/no-shows-no-problem-at-falcons-minicamp">Luke Gamble </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:04PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <figcaption>
Day One of Falcons minicamp
</figcaption> b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Luke\x20Gamble\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/no-shows-no-problem-at-falcons-minicamp">Luke Gamble </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412114190" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>Flowery Branch</strong> - The Falcons hit the practice field in Flowery Branch on Tuesday for the first day of mandatory minicamp, and some key pieces rejoined the team after missing voluntary organized team activities.</p> <p>Julio Jones, Vic Beasley, Grady Jarrett and Deion Jones all returned to the field, but Beasley was the only returning player who participated in drills. The other three watched practice closely from the sideline, but none of them were dressed out in helmets with the rest of the team. However, Julio Jones still found ways to contribute without running routes.</p> <p>“Just leadership, you know,” Julio Jones said. “Just showing these guys the way we work here. What we expect of those guys each and every day. Practice, learning, things like that. I’m just another coach here.”</p> <p>Beasley, Jarrett and Julio Jones all took the offseason to work individually while staying in contact with the Falcons coaching staff. Beasley continuously pointed to conditioning as the main thing he focused on.</p> <p>“It’s been going well,” Beasley said. “I just wanted to get some experience with some other guys. You know, just step out on my own and see how things would go from there.”</p> <p>Beasley and Jarrett are both going into the final season of their contracts, which could prove to be a pivotal one. The Falcons used a franchise tag on Jarrett this offseason, but he said he is not concerned with negotiations off the field.</p> <p>“I’m here to talk about football and about being around my teammates,” Jarrett said. “I missed my guys. Y’all know who to talk to about that. At the end of the day it will work out how it’s supposed to.”</p> <p>Among other key pieces returning for the Falcons today was Keanu Neal, who is rebounding from a torn ACL suffered in the 2018 season opener. Riley Ridley was also back in action after missing last Thursday’s OTA for what Dan Quinn called precautionary measures.</p> <p>The Falcons were short on defensive backs today with rookie Kendall Sheffield working out on the side with team trainers. Desmond Trufant was excused from practice for personal reasons. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404981" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/no-alcohol-sales-in-general-seating-for-uga-sports" title="No alcohol sales in general seating for UGA sports" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20ALCHOHOL%20AT%20SANFORD%20STADIUM%205P%20_00.00.02.29_1559346733222.png_7339682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20ALCHOHOL%20AT%20SANFORD%20STADIUM%205P%20_00.00.02.29_1559346733222.png_7339682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20ALCHOHOL%20AT%20SANFORD%20STADIUM%205P%20_00.00.02.29_1559346733222.png_7339682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20ALCHOHOL%20AT%20SANFORD%20STADIUM%205P%20_00.00.02.29_1559346733222.png_7339682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20ALCHOHOL%20AT%20SANFORD%20STADIUM%205P%20_00.00.02.29_1559346733222.png_7339682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>No alcohol sales in general seating for UGA sports</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cal Callaway</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The great majority of fans will not be able to buy an alcoholic beverage for football games at Sanford Stadium this fall, the University of Georgia announced Tuesday.</p><p>The move comes after the Southeastern Conference revised its regulations last month on the availability of alcoholic beverages at athletic events.</p><p>Despite that, UGA Athletic Director Greg McGarity announced Tuesday the university will not sell alcoholic beverages in general seating areas for all athletic events during the 2019-20 school year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/us-takes-down-thailand-13-0-in-record-breaking-first-womens-world-cup-match" title="U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking first Women's World Cup match" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. Women’s National Team just set the tone for the rest of the tournament after they beat Thailand 13-0" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking first Women's World Cup match</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women’s National Team just set the tone for the rest of the tournament after they beat Thailand 13-0 in their first match, breaking the record for the most lopsided victory in the history of the Women’s World Cup.</p><p>The U.S. entered the match with a 4-3-3 formation, with Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath (captain) leading the front line.</p><p>The USWNT dominated from the opening kickoff in Reims, France, scoring two goals in the first 20 minutes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/us-thailand-are-final-teams-to-kick-off-2019-fifa-women-s-world-cup" title="US, Thailand are final teams to kick off 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US, Thailand are final teams to kick off 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 09:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>REIMS, France (AP) - Thailand can dream. It just might not do any good against the U.S. national team.</p><p>Thailand kicks off the Women's World Cup on Tuesday with a daunting challenge against the defending champion United States. The top-ranked Americans are seeking their fourth overall World Cup title, and Thailand coach Nuengruethai Sathongwien said the team is not backing down.</p><p>"I think if the dream comes true, we can make history to upset one of the best teams in the world," Sathongwien said. "And it means Thailand can play with the best teams in the world."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/world-cup/us-takes-down-thailand-13-0-in-record-breaking-first-womens-world-cup-match"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/women%20win_1560287959447.png_7384418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammate Megan Rapinoe after scoring her team's twelfth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)" title="women win_1560287959447.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking first Women's World Cup match</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/heavy-metal-band-five-finger-death-punchs-drummer-becomes-part-time-police-officer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/police_1560277196632_7383318_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Spencer's training consisted of defensive tactics, firearms qualification, DUI enforcement, emergency vehicle operations and more. (Photo by Rockport Police Department) " title="police_1560277196632-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch's drummer becomes part-time police officer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/chef-mimmo-shares-a-ceviche-taco-recipe"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/mimmo_1560276347121_7383145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Chef Mimmo"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chef Mimmo shares a Ceviche taco recipe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/the-heartache-and-fame-of-bobby-debarge"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_heartache_and_fame_of__The_Bobby_DeB_0_7382675_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="The_heartache_and_fame_of__The_Bobby_DeB_0_20190611144134"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Heartache and Fame of Bobby DeBarge</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div 