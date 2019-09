The last time East Jackson won High 5 Team of the Week honors they were in the midst of a magical season, finishing 10-2 before losing to Lovett in the second round of the playoffs in 2009. In the decade since, the Eagles have won only 17 games while cycling through six head coaches. But, it's the latest head man who's changing the culture at the North Georgia school which traditionally takes a back seat to more prominent football schools in Jackson County like Commerce and Jefferson.

Cameron Pettus is a Georgia boy, raised in Paulding County. After 19 years coaching in Illinois, he returned home to take over a struggling East Jackson program hungry to become relevant again. So far, East Jackson's two wins match the total victories of their previous two seasons combined.

"The joy that you get from those little milestones that you make as a coach- for me it's just phenomenal," Pettus said. "Just to see the smile on their faces after a victory, and just how they act, and how the community is so excited is great."