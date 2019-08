- Congrats to the Gainesville Red Elephants, our first Team of the Week of the 2019 football season!

For thirty years legendary head coach Bruce Miller set the standard in Gainesville. Miller's teams won eight region championships and a state title in 2012 with quarterback Deshaun Watson leading the way. So when he decided to retire in January 2018, Miller said he felt the Red Elephants needed a new voice. So far, new head coach Heath Webb's coaching style is speaking volumes.

”It's a football loving community which is one of the main reasons I wanted to be here,” Webb told High 5 Sports. "They take it serious, and they pour time and resources into it, so that's what attracted me to the job. You know, coming to City Park to play as a visitor for all those years, it was such a cool place to play even as an opposing coach obviously with that tradition”

Webb's Red Elephants won Week Two honors as High 5 Sports Team of the Week after a 27-21 opening week victory over Mary Persons, a team that throttled Gainesville last season 42-0.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken presented the Red Elephants with the coveted High 5 Sports Team of the Week Hand trophy at a celebratory pep rally at Gainesville High School Thursday morning.

PHOTOS: TOTW pep rally at Gainesville High School