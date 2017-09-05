Meadowcreek Mustangs win Team of the Week honors

- Meadowcreek Mustangs' fans have suffered through eleven winless seasons since the school started playing football back in 1986, but this year head coach Jason Carerra expects to shed that losing legacy with a veteran team armed with a powerful new slogan.

"We adopted N2B17 which means "Neighborhood to Brotherhood, 2017" and the kids came up with that," Carrera said, "They've adopted that and run with it. They understand that to be successful we've got to be a brotherhood."

The brotherhood theme helped Dan Quinn's Falcons make it all the way to the Super Bowl last season and Carrera hopes his tight-knit group of upperclassmen featuring 18 seniors and 14 juniors will lead the Mustangs into new territory. So far they've averaged 40 points per game in their two wins over Alcovy and Duluth, bullying opponents behind a behemoth offensive live that averages 320 pounds.

Running Back Chauncey Williams hade a huge game against Duluth, rushing 13 times for 330 yards, returning two kickoffs for 145 yards, and catching two passes for 90 yards and accounting for five touchdowns.

The undefeated start helped put the Mustangs on the Team of the Week poll on the High 5 Sports Facebook page. Meadowcreek supporters voted the Mustangs to a landslide win that will culminate in a live pep rally featured on Good Day Atlanta Thursday morning.

"Anything we can do to recognize these kids to make them see that the fruits of their labors pay off is important. Carrera continued, " We started January 3rd in the weight room. Everything we did through weight training, to spring practice, to summer practice, to fall practice...all those things have gone into us getting ready to play the first couple of games and getting us into this situation."

The Mustangs have a favorable schedule with three consecutive home games against Forsyth Central, Lithonia and Lakeside before traveling to Berkmar at the end of the month. However, October will likely determine if Meadowcreek can make the playoffs for the first time in school history. They end the regular season with Brookwood, Central Gwinnett, Parkview and Norcross, all strong teams who will almost certainly be battling for Region 7-AAAAAAA supremacy.