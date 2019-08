ATLANTA, Ga. (FOX 5) - We're not in mid-season form yet, but the Big Red Machine definitely was. Our Team of the Week was Gainesville High School after a big opening win against Mary Persons.

On Thursday, we headed to Milton for a Thursday night barn-burner.

But the biggest game of them all this week: Mill Creek at Dacula, our Week 2 Game of the Week. After dropping four straight to rival Mill Creek, the Dacula Falcons took the Hawks to the wire and came out on top in a thrilling, last-second 24-21 win.

Here are some more scores from around the area.

Lumpkin County 6, White County 49

Bremen 7, Bowdon 20

East Coweta 3, Carrollton 33

Lassiter 3, Pope 24

Whitewater 0, Sandy Creek 52

Pike County 21, Fayette County 34

Harrison 35, Hiram 7

Tucker 14, Grayson 37

Marist 49, Lovett 0

Stephenson 28, Southwest Dekalb 15

Elca 49, Pace Academy 0

McDonough 13, Union Grove 41