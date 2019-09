It took more than two decades for Habersham Central to beat their rivals from Toccoa, but the Raiders finally got it done with a 27-21 win over Stephens County last Friday night, their first win over the Indians since 1997.

That win and a strong voting effort on the High 5 Sports Facebook page helped the Raiders secure Team of the Week honors for Week 5 of the high school football season.

"For them to get some notoriety for that win and the hard work they put in- as all high school teams do. For them to be able to be honored that way is just great. I mean they deserve every bit of it," said head coach Benji Harrison.

It will be a tough road for the Raiders in Region 8-AAAAAA with games against undefeated Dacula and Lanier remaining on the schedule, but quarterback Ryte Woodruff says the Raiders are just now finding themselves with back-to-back wins over White County and Stephens County. They play a non-region game this week, followed by five consecutive region matchups to finish the regular season.

"We're prepared very well, I think," said Woodruff. "This week we're going to really see if we get going and execute really good and hopefully get in the region and start winning games."

Good Day Atlanta will invade Mt. Airy on Thursday with a live pep rally hosted by Paul Milliken. The team will receive the Hand Trophy for their hard work before traveling to Franklin County on Friday.