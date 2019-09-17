< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Fayette County Tigers surprise Team of the Week winners src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Fayette County Cheerleaders </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/fayette%20county%20cheerleaders_1568772676035.jpg_7663250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429255322-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="fayette county cheerleaders_1568772676035.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/fayette%20county%20fumble%20recovery_1568772747117.jpg_7663254_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429255322-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="fayette county fumble recovery_1568772747117.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/fayette%20county%20beats%20pike%20county_1568772707295.jpg_7663253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429255322-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="fayette county beats pike county_1568772707295.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-429255322-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" Fayette County Cheerleaders Jordan Bridges recovers a fumble for Fayette County in a win over Pike County

Fayette County's Kamron Glass on his way to the end zone against Pike County By Chip Zeller, FOX 5 Sports 
Posted Sep 17 2019 10:20PM EDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 11:42PM EDT FAYETTEVILLE,Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - The Fayette County Tigers rode a two-day voting surge to overtake the Rockdale County Bulldogs on the High 5 Sports Team of the Week Facebook poll. 7,044 votes later, the Tigers won the right to a live Thursday pep rally hosted by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.

"It's very exciting, it's going to be a great opportunity for our student body," said Fayette County Head Coach Nick Davis. "Our players have worked hard this offseason and Spring and Summer, when I took over, so it's good to get some reward for the hard work and determination..."

Davis has experience in front of the FOX 5 cameras, his teams at Riverdale and Spalding won team of the Week honors, but the young Tigers are a different story- they have a losing record paired with a winning attitude.

Fayette County failed to win a game in 2018 and hasn't had a winning season since they went undefeated in the 2007 regular season. That team had two future NFL players, Brandon Boykin and Matt Daniels dominating both sides of the ball, but this year's edition can't rely on that sort of talent.

"We're one and two currently. We've played some good football, just inconsistent and that normally happens when you take over a program that hasn't really had much success. We have a whole new coaching staff and new schemes on both sides of the ball, so we're still learning,' Davis told High 5 Sports. "We have a young team, we're playing a lot of sophomores, and we only have 12 seniors on our roster."

After the Thursday pep rally, Davis will prepare his Tigers to take on his former team, the Spalding Jaguars on the road at Griffin Memorial Stadium. Davis turned that program around, taking them to the playoffs three consecutive seasons during his eight years at the school. "It's going to be a hostile environment...that's what I'm trying to prepare them for. It's going to be different, but at the same time it's going to be refreshing to see some old faces."

Fayette County looks to even their record at 2-2 after opening the season with road losses at Hampton and Hardaway, and a satisfying 34-21 home win over Pike County. More High 5 Sports Stories

Team of the Week pep rally at Fayette County High School
By High 5 Sports 
Posted Sep 19 2019 10:40AM EDT
Updated Sep 19 2019 10:41AM EDT

Congrats to the Fayette County Tigers - our High 5 Sports Team of the Week. 

Fayette County failed to win a game in 2018 and hasn't had a winning season since they went undefeated in the 2007 regular season. That team had two future NFL players, Brandon Boykin and Matt Daniels dominating both sides of the ball, but this year's edition can't rely on that sort of talent.

Fayette County looks to even their record at 2-2 after opening the season with road losses at Hampton and Hardaway, and a satisfying 34-21 home win over Pike County. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Fayette_County_High_School_wins_Team_of__0_7665952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Fayette_County_High_School_wins_Team_of__0_7665952_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Fayette_County_High_School_wins_Team_of__0_7665952_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Fayette_County_High_School_wins_Team_of__0_7665952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Fayette_County_High_School_wins_Team_of__0_7665952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Fayette County Tigers celebrated winning Team of the Week on Good Day Atlanta." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Team of the Week pep rally at Fayette County High School</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">High 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 10:40AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 10:41AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Congrats to the Fayette County Tigers - our High 5 Sports Team of the Week. </p><p>Fayette County failed to win a game in 2018 and hasn't had a winning season since they went undefeated in the 2007 regular season. Game of the Week features young rivalry steeped in traditions
By Chip Zeller, HIGH 5 Sports 
Posted Sep 18 2019 12:53AM EDT
Updated Sep 20 2019 07:38PM EDT

It could be the biggest thing that's happened in Gainesville since favorite son Jesse Jewell started the poultry industry back in the 40s.

Friday night's High 5 Sports Game of the Week is coming to City Park as the Red Elephants host that "other" city school just up the road in Jefferson. Gainesville claims 36 championships across all sports in the school's storied history, while Jefferson says they've won 55. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Game of the Week features young rivalry steeped in traditions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Chip Zeller</span>, <span class="author">HIGH 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 12:53AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 07:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It could be the biggest thing that's happened in Gainesville since favorite son Jesse Jewell started the poultry industry back in the 40s.</p><p>Friday night's High 5 Sports Game of the Week is coming to City Park as the Red Elephants host that "other" city school just up the road in Jefferson. HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 4 in review
By HIGH 5 Sports, Kelly Price
Posted Sep 14 2019 12:19AM EDT
Updated Sep 14 2019 12:34AM EDT

ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Across much of north Georgia, it was a wait and see game.

Lightning and severe weather prevented some games from starting and some from finishing.

Look no further than the weather that stalled our Game of the Week between Creekside and New Manchester -- which then poured on our own Bill Hartman. 