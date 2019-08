LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Four top Braves prospects joined Gwinnett on Monday, the team announced.

Four of Atlanta's top 15 prospects, Cristian Pache, Drew Waters, Ian Anderson and Tucker Davidson were promoted from Double-A Mississippi to Triple-A Gwinnett. It would be a Triple-A debut for all four players.

Outfielders Pache and Waters rank No. 1 and 2, respectively, by MLB Pipeline. Right-hander Anderson is No. 3, and left-hander Davidson is No. 13. Their additions mean the Gwinnett roster now includes nine members of the Braves' top 30 prospects list.

The Stripers (66-46) own a 3.5-game lead over Durham for first place in the International League South Division with 27 regular-season games remaining.

The next time fans can catch the new Stripers at Coolray Field will be Aug. 13 against the Columbus Clippers.

The 20-year-old Pache batted .278 with 28 doubles, eight triples, 11 homers, 53 RBI and eight stolen bases in 104 games with Mississippi. Baseball America rates the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, native as the Best Defensive Outfielder in the Braves' system this year.

Waters, a switch-hitter, led the Southern League in batting (.319), hits, total bases (202), extra-base hits (49), doubles (35), triples (9), at-bats and games. He was Atlanta's second-round draft pick in 2017 and hails from Woodstock, Ga. In 2018, Waters also was named a Braves Organization All-Star by MiLB.com for 2018.

Anderson owns a 7-5 record with a 2.68 ERA (33 ER in 111.0 IP) in 21 games with Mississippi, including one complete game. As of Aug. 4, the 21-year-old led the Southern League with 147 strikeouts (tied for third in MiLB) and was named a Minor League All-Star in 2018 by Baseball America.

The southpaw Davidson, 23, went 7-6 with a Southern League-best 2.03 ERA (25 ER in 110.2 IP) in 21 starts with Mississippi.